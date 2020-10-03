FOREIGN TOP STORIES AT 1740

FGN23 US-LD TRUMP Trump undergoing Remdesivir therapy at military hospital; says 'doing well' Washington: US President Donald Trump was shifted to a military hospital where he was given Remdesivir therapy following treatment with an experimental drug after testing positive for COVID-19, a development that upended his election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 UN-INDIA-NUKE-SHRINGLA Nuclear disarmament can be achieved through agreed multilateral framework: Shringla United Nations: India, which espouses the policy of 'No First Use' against nuclear weapon states, believes that nuclear disarmament can be achieved through agreed multilateral framework and New Delhi is convinced of the need for meaningful dialogue among nations possessing nuclear arms for building trust and confidence, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN14 US-GANDHI-LAWMAKERS US lawmakers pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Washington: Mahatma Gandhi's life and thoughts inspired people across the globe and "changed the course of human history", US lawmakers have said as they paid glowing tributes to the global peace icon on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 PAK-KHAN-SHARIF Pak PM Khan asks party leaders for legal strategy to bring back Sharif from UK Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his party leaders to devise a legal strategy to bring back former premier Nawaz Sharif from the UK as in the absence of an extradition treaty between the two countries it would be difficult to get him extradited, according to a media report. By Sajjad Hussain INDIND