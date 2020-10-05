Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP councillor Manish Shukla was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas on Sunday.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-10-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 01:20 IST
BJP councillor Manish Shukla shot dead in West Bengal, Governor summons top govt officials
Titagarh councillor Manish Shukla (Photo credit: BJP West Bengal). Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has summoned top officials of the Mamata Banerjee government to the Raj Bhavan at 10 am on Monday after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP councillor Manish Shukla was allegedly shot dead in Titagarh of North 24 Parganas on Sunday. West Bengal unit of BJP has accused TMC of killing Shukla and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has summoned the West Bengal Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the DGP for today (Monday) in the wake of "worsening law and order situation" leading to the dastardly killing of Councillor Manish Shukla in Titagarh. "Bengal is now being turned into place where murders are normalised! Manish Shukla, BJP councillor from Titagarh was shot by TMC goons. These series of murders clearly indicates towards your inevitable end TMC," the BJP state unit said in a tweet.

BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya demanded Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter. "BJP worker Manish Shukla has been shot dead in front of Titagarh Police Station (in North 24 Parganas district). This matter should be investigated by CBI," Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

BJP's state president Dilip Ghosh called the incident as "Political terrorism" of TMC. "The horrific murder of BJP's youth leader, lawyer and former councillor Manish Shukla is reprehensible. This is an example of the bloody politics of Paschim Banga under TMC. Can any justice be expected from this state Government? #PoliticalTerrorism of TMC," Ghosh said in a tweet.

BJP's state vice president Arjun Singh in a tweet said, "Manish was my younger brother, always stood with me as my shield. Today he is martyred for the land of Bengal, Barrackpore and Bengal will remember this sacrifice. TMC, its leaders and police will all have to bear the brunt of this mistake and misdeeds."(ANI)

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - RTE

Irelands National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.NPHET made...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday prefix number denotes seeding 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPASAge 22 ATP ranking 6 Highest 5Grand Slam...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on clayco...

Maha: Man sent to police custody for sending defence area pics to Pak WhatsApp group

A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020