Maha: MP opposes decision to send collector for Bihar polls

Aurangabad AIMIM Lok Sabha MPImtiaz Jaleel on Monday opposed the decision to send districtcollector Sunil Chavan as an observer for the three-phaseBihar Assembly polls amid the coronavirus outbreak here andsteady rise in the number of cases

The three-phase Bihar polls will be held on October28, November 3 and 7 and counting of votes will take place onNovember 10

"If Collector Sunil Chavan is sent to Bihar as pollobserver, important decisions here at a time of the outbreakwill get stuck. We want poll authorities to reconsider thedecision," Jaleel said after a meeting to review the COVID-19situation here.