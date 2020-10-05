Left Menu
Delhi BJP wants action taken against COVID positive AAP MLA who met Hathras gangrape victim's kin

The Delhi BJP on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under the Epidemic Diseases Act for his "irresponsible behaviour", saying despite testing COVID-19 positive, he visited the family of the woman who died after being allegedly gangraped in Hathras.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi BJP on Monday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take action against AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under the Epidemic Diseases Act for his "irresponsible behaviour", saying despite testing COVID-19 positive, he visited the family of the woman who died after being allegedly gangraped in Hathras. The AAP MLA from Kondli Assembly constituency on September 29 tweeted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. However on Sunday, Kumar posted several videos of him visiting the family of the woman who was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

"I have come to meet the victim's family in Hathras. Fear is being created within the family. It is a murder of democracy and the Constitution," he had tweeted with a purported video of the meeting. This was just five days after he said he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kumar was not immediately available for comments. "Aam Aadmi Party can stoop down to any level for its political interest and corona-infected Delhi MLA Kuldeep Kumar's political sojourn in Hathras is proof of their dirty politics," Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said in a statement.

When asked about Kumar's Hathras visit, AAP spokesperson Durgesh Pathak said he is "yet to get in touch with Kumar and he is not sure if he had tested negative and then gone to Hathras or not." "I don't have much information on it yet," he said. Gupta said AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar himself tweeted on September 29 that he was Corona infected and the country saw him in Hathras playing "dirty politics" on Sunday.

"With his irresponsible behaviour MLA Kuldeep Kumar might have spread corona to thousands of people," he claimed. Gupta said in wider public health interest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should order action against MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Diseases Act.

