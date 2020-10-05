Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI raids against Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case

The agency has alleged that after taking into account expenditure and income during the period, Shivakumar and family members have assets worth Rs 74.93 crore, about 44.93 per cent of total income during the period, which are disproportionate to known sources of income. This is the first case by the CBI against Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and an MLA, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:47 IST
CBI raids against Karnataka Cong chief DK Shivakumar in disproportionate assets case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CBI has registered a case against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74.93 crore and carried out searches at 14 locations on Monday during which the agency claimed to have recovered Rs 57 lakh cash, officials said. The case was registered after a seven-month-long preliminary enquiry looking into disproportionate assets of Shivakumar amassed in his and his family members' name during his tenure as a minister in the Karnataka government, the CBI alleged.

The input about the disproportionate assets was provided by the Enforcement Directorate to the Karnataka Government which handed over the probe to the CBI, the CBI FIR said. The CBI has calculated assets held and acquired, and expenditure incurred by Shivakumar and his family members between April 1, 2013 and April 30, 2018 called as check period.

According to the CBI FIR, Shivakumar and his family members held assets to the tune of Rs 33.92 crore, as per election affidavit, at the beginning of the check period which swelled to Rs 162.53 crore at the end. The agency has alleged that after taking into account expenditure and income during the period, Shivakumar and family members have assets worth Rs 74.93 crore, about 44.93 per cent of total income during the period, which are disproportionate to known sources of income.

This is the first case by the CBI against Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President and an MLA, who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering, they said. The Congress hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of "witch-hunt", and linked the CBI action to the November 3 by-election in two assembly seats in Karnataka.

The BJP rejected the charges and said Shivakumar should answer the agencies on the source of his assets. After registering the case provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the CBI teams searched at 14 locations spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra and Delhi.

Nine locations in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai were searched by the CBI which also included the residence of Shivakumar at Safdarjung Enclave and that of his brother DK Suresh, a member of parliament, in Kaveri Apartments in the national capital and their residences in Bengaluru, they said. "Searches were conducted today at 14 locations including Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai at the premises of said MLA (Shivakumar) and others which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 57 lakh(approx) and several incriminating documents including property documents, bank related information, computer hard disk, etc. Investigation is continuing," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said in a statement.

Shivakumar, who was appointed chief of the Congress' Karnataka state unit in March this year, had been a minister in the Siddaramaiah Government of the Congress as well as the JDS-Congress Government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The CBI action drew flak from Congress leaders who questioned its timing as the by-election to Sira and R R Nagar assembly segments in Karnataka is to be held on November 3.

Party workers protested against the CBI in front of Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru and various places in the state. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala termed it "raid raj" and a "Machiavellian move" by the BJP government.

"The insidious game of intimidation & machinations of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo being executed by a puppet CBI by raiding @DKShivakumar won't deter us. "CBI should be unearthing the layers of corruption in Yeddyurappa Govt. But, 'Raid Raj' is their only 'Machiavellian Move'!," Surjewala said on Twitter.

"Let Modi & Yeddyurappa Govts & BJP's frontal organizations i.e CBI-ED-Income Tax know that Congress workers & leaders will not be cowed down nor bow down before such devious attempts. Our resolve to fight for people & expose BJP's maladministration only becomes stronger," he tweeted. Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP has always tried to indulge in vindictive politics and mislead public attention.

The latest CBI raid on @KPCCPresident @DKShivakumar's house is another attempt to derail our preparation for bypolls. I strongly condemn this," he tweeted. Congress spokesperson A S Ponnanna, who is also a senior advocate of the Karnataka High Court, questioned the searches, claiming that it was against the direction of the court.

"I'm surprised politics is down to this level... CBI has to function under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, under which if they have to come to a state and investigate, they have to get permission from the state government, the permission that was given has been questioned by Shivakumar," he said. "The court had said do not precipitate, what I have understood from this is- they (CBI) should have not have acted.

They should have got it vacated from the court and acted, after permission from the court," Ponnanna, who served as an additional advocate general during the Congress government, said, adding that the investigation should be fair and lawful. Countering the allegations, BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said Shivakumar should cooperate with the CBI in its investigation.

Ravi, a former Karnataka minister, said, "The CBI is doing its work. If the Congress leader is clean, he should cooperate and tell the truth." He also sought to know if Shivakumar's economic growth was natural as his assets grew "from Rs 75 crore in 2008 to Rs 250 crore in 2013 and Rs 840 crore in 2018". "You can respond to political issues standing in the street, but about the illegal acquisition of money or illegal transfer of money, one has to respond to CBI or ED," the BJP leader said.

"There is no problem in making assets, but one needs to reveal the source of the money. If crores of rupees are kept in the name of his daughter who is still studying, he ought to respond to the CBI," Ravi added. Earlier, the ED had arrested Shivakumar in September last year on charges of money laundering. He was released from jail on October 23 after the Delhi High Court granted him bail The PMLA case against him and others was slapped on the basis of a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department in 2018 before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associates of transporting a huge amount of unaccounted cash regularly through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused. The former Karnataka cabinet minister played an instrumental role in ensuring the safe stay of Gujarat Congress MLAs in a Karnataka resort during the Rajya Sabha polls in 2017 amid allegations that the BJP was trying to poach them.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi's political secretary Ahmed Patel had fought the Rajya Sabha election from Gujarat in 2017 and Shivakumar had hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs at the resort to keep the flock together. The ED had questioned his daughter Aishwarya too in this case after she was summoned to appear in Delhi.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

Cambodias government on Monday officially denied suggestions that its demolition of a US-funded facility at one of its naval bases is a signal that China will be granted basing privileges there, saying the work only involves planned infrast...

UN chief urges Libya cease-fire, warns its future at stake

The United Nations chief on Monday urged world powers and other countries with interests in Libyas long-running civil war to keep working toward a lasting cease-fire between its rival governments, warning that the countrys very future is at...

Ashwin gets his chance but refrains from Mankading, Ponting smiles

Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday refrained from doing what he would instinctively do in the past -- Mankad the batsman after he had backed up too far at the non-strikers end. Instead, what the Delhi capitals off-spinner did was smile wryly aft...

Maldives ex-vice president sentenced to 20 years for corruption

A court on Monday sentenced the former vice president of the Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb, to 20 years in jail and fined him 129,892 after he pleaded guilty to corruption charges. The Maldives Criminal Court charged Adeeb with embezzlement, money ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020