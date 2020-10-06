Cong facilitated recruitment scams in every department: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday accused the Congress of facilitating recruitment scams in every department and trying to cover up its "misdeeds" by criticising the state government. The Congress has no moral right to find faults with others as it had emerged as "peddlers of corruption and indulged in brazen practices", he told reporters at Majuli.

During the last four years, this government has given regular and contractual jobs to 80,000 youths of the state on the basis of merit and in a transparent manner, Sonowal said. Assam has the policy of zero tolerance against corruption, and it does not hesitate to put behind bars even senior government officials if found guilty, he said.

"No one can cast any aspersion on the recruitment process. There have been recent efforts to tarnish the image of the state government in connection with the Assam Police Sub Inspector recruitment, which was cancelled immediately when anomalies came to the fore," the chief minister said. Congress, Sonowal said, "did not even hesitate to snatch away the food meant for poor children" as its regime saw "scams in the social welfare department, ration cards in the name of fake beneficiaries, allotment of IAY houses, among others".

"The Congress has been trying to cover up its own misdeeds by criticising the state government's every action without any basis, but people will not be misled by such devious designs," Sonowal added.