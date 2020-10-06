Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi former intelligence chief slams Palestinian leadership's criticism of UAE-Israel deal

"There is something that successive Palestinian leadership historically share in common: they always bet on the losing side, and that comes at a price." The United Arab Emirates agreed a historic deal to normalise relations with Israel in August, and the Gulf state of Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, followed suit in September.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:16 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 02:58 IST
Saudi former intelligence chief slams Palestinian leadership's criticism of UAE-Israel deal
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, slammed the Palestinian leadership for criticizing the decision of some Gulf states to normalise ties with Israel. In an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television aired on Monday, the prince labelled the Palestinian authorities' criticism a "transgression" and "reprehensible discourse".

"The Palestinian cause is a just cause but its advocates are failures, and the Israeli cause is unjust but its advocates have proven to be successful. That sums up the events of the last 70 or 75 years," he said in the first of a three-part airing of the interview. "There is something that successive Palestinian leadership historically share in common: they always bet on the losing side, and that comes at a price."

The United Arab Emirates agreed a historic deal to normalise relations with Israel in August, and the Gulf state of Bahrain, a close Saudi ally, followed suit in September. Palestinians fear the moves will weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position - known as the Arab Peace Initiative - that calls for Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normal relations with Arab states.

President Mahmoud Abbas said the Palestinian leadership regarded the UAE's move as "a betrayal". Veteran Palestinian negotiator Hanan Ashrawi told Reuters the deal was "a complete sell-out". Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, has not directly commented on the normalisation deals, but has said it remains committed to peace on the basis of the Arab Peace Initiative.

Prince Bandar noted the decades-long support of successive Saudi kings to the Palestinian cause and said the Palestinian people should remember that the kingdom has always been there for them to offer help and advice. "This low level of discourse is not what we expect from officials who seek to gain global support for their cause," he said.

While Saudi Arabia is not expected to follow the example of its Gulf allies any time soon, experts and diplomats believe the kingdom has started shifting the public discourse on Israel. Prince Bandar's daughter, Princess Reema, is the current Saudi ambassador to the United States.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

Latest news and highlights from Europes top football leagues on transfer deadline day all times GMT 2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHALeeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. ...

U.S. Senate panel announces Oct. 12 Supreme Court confirmation hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Monday that it would open a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trumps Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on Oct. 12, making clear that an outbreak of COVID-19 will not interfere...

Tennis-Carreno Busta ends qualifier Altmaier's dream run

German wildcard Daniel Altmaiers impressive French Open was ended emphatically by Spains Pablo Carreno Busta as the 17th seed claimed a 6-2 7-5 6-2 victory late on Monday. Carreno Busta had to weather a second-set fightback by the 22-year-o...

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020