Left Menu
Development News Edition

Whole country is being thrashed, no big deal if I got a little pushed: Rahul Gandhi on scuffle with UP Police

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said when the whole country was being thrashed, it was not a big deal that he got pushed a little while enroute to meet the Hathras victim's family.

ANI | Patiala (Punjab) | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:23 IST
Whole country is being thrashed, no big deal if I got a little pushed: Rahul Gandhi on scuffle with UP Police
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at a press conference in Patiala, Punjab on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said when the whole country was being thrashed, it was not a big deal that he got pushed a little while enroute to meet the Hathras victim's family. "When the whole country is being pushed, thrashed, what if I got pushed a little, it's not a big deal. It doesn't matter. It is our job to protect the public and farmers. It is such type of government that if you stand up to it you will get pushed, you will be beaten with lathis. We are ready for it," Gandhi said.

"The real push, the unimaginable one, was given to the family (of the Hathras victim). That is why I wanted to meet them. I wanted that family to know that they are not alone. I told them I was there for the lakhs of females who are misbehaved with daily, who are raped," he added further slamming the Prime Minister's silence over the issue and the attitude of the administration in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Gandhi, along with his sister and Congress general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were manhandled and arrested by UP Police when they were marching to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, who died while undergoing treatment in a hospital in the national capital.

However, later in the week, both the top Congress leaders had met the victim's family members and extended the party's support to them in their fight for getting justice. Gandhi said this during a press conference, which was also attended by leaders including, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and party leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harish Rawat and Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar over the party's 'Kheti Bachao Yatra'.

He further also flayed the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farm laws, demonetisation, GST, COVID-19 management and the issue of Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh. "Narendra Modi said nobody has taken Indian land. He told this to Opposition leaders. China has taken 1,200 sq kms of our land, how could they do so? China did so because it knows that the person sitting at the top only protects his image, for saving his image he will handover 1,200 sq kms of land to us. The whole country knows this, any Army soldier, General will tell you this," Gandhi said.

The Wayanad Member of Parliament said the Prime Minister should come forward and talk to the media and answer the queries regarding the happenings in the country, including the farm laws. "My assessment is that Narendra Modi doesn't understand the farm laws," Gandhi said.

He also refuted the Shiromani Akali Dal's accussations over him not being present in the Parliament when the three bills were passed by saying that he was fulfilling his duty of a son. "My mother had gone for medical check-up and my sister couldn't go with her as few members of her staff had COVID-19. I was there with my mother, I'm her son also after all and have to look after her," he said.

Gandhi had kickstarted the 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab on Sunday to protest against the recently enacted agriculture reform laws brought by the Centre. The Wayanad Member of Parliament visited various parts of the state and addressed rallies, apart from taking part in roadshows to protest against the laws. He is further slated to arrive in Haryana and conduct roadshows and attend rallies against the laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's doctor leans on health privacy law to duck questions

President Donald Trumps doctor leaned on a federal health privacy law Monday to duck certain questions about the presidents treatment for COVID-19, while readily sharing other details of his patients condition. But a leading expert on the H...

Australia tips into record budget deficit as govt cuts tax, boosts jobs support

Australia pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs on Tuesday to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Prime Minister Scott Morrisons co...

Saina, Kashyap pull out of Denmark Open

Star Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down follow...

Top court rules EU states must curb mass spying on data

The European Unions top court ruled on Tuesday that unrestrained mass surveillance of phone and internet data is unlawful, in a move which could curb the powers of spying agencies in France and other EU countries. Privacy rights advocacy gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020