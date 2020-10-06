Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul

Gandhi, who is holding a series of tractor rallies under his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab to protest the Centre's new farm laws, also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not spoken "a word" on the Hathras incident. "The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh should have the decency to say this is a tragedy and will look into it and will protect this family and this girl," Gandhi told reporters here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:33 IST
UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have the decency to call the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Hathras district a tragedy. Gandhi, who is holding a series of tractor rallies under his 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' in Punjab to protest the Centre's new farm laws, also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has not spoken "a word" on the Hathras incident.

"The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh should have the decency to say this is a tragedy and will look into it and will protect this family and this girl," Gandhi told reporters here. He was asked by a reporter for his reaction over the Uttar Pradesh government reportedly saying that there was an "international conspiracy" to defame it.

"Yogi ji is entitled to his opinion. He is more than welcome to imagine whatever he wants to imagine. What I saw there was that a lovely girl was molested, her neck was broken, her family was threatened and the people who did it, no action was taken against them," he said. "If Yogi ji sees it as an international conspiracy, well that is fine, that is his prerogative. What I saw was a tragedy," Gandhi said.

Before his tractor rallies, Gandhi visited the Hathras victim's family on his second attempt after being dramatically stopped outside Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Gandhi said he visited the family and wanted them to know that they are not alone.

"I told the family that I have not come for you alone. I came here for your daughter. There are lakhs of women across the country who are harassed every day, thousands who are raped. I am also here for them as well," he said. Gandh said that "a child is raped and murdered, but the whole administration attacks the family and country's prime minister does not utter a word".

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and brutalised in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on September 14. She died a fortnight later. The victim was cremated near her home on September 30. But her family alleged that they were forced by the local police to conduct her last rites in the dead of the night. Police, however, said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family".

On he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is a Congress general secretary, being allegedly pushed around and manhandled on way to Hathras and FIRs being registered against a large number of Congress workers, Gandhi said what he and his party men and women suffered was minor compared to what the victim's family was going through. "The entire country is being attacked, thrashed. If I was pushed, it is not a big deal. It is our duty to protect the people and stand with them. It is such a government that if we stand, we will be pushed around, we will face 'lathis', being pushed around, that's okay," he said, adding that it was the victim's family that suffered an "unimaginable" jolt.

On why he was not present in Parliament during voting on the new farm laws, Gandhi said he was a son too, and had a son's duty for his mother. "My mother (Sonia Gandhi) had gone for a medical check-up and my sister couldn't go with her because some of her staff members had COVID. So, that is why I was with my mother, I am her son also and I have to look after her," he said.

Gandhi said that the Shiromani Akali Dal, which had worked with the BJP for many years, had helped the government in passing the contentious bills. "Punjab's farmers know this," he said. President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and the Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, which were passed by Parliament last month.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Stubble burning: Punjab waives farm machinery rental for small, marginal farmers

The Punjab government has told a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority that custom hiring centres CHCs in the state will not charge any rental from small and marginal farmers for machinery to manage stubble. Farmers who cannot ...

No more status quo: PM Johnson vows to transform Britain after coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under fire over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, vowed on Tuesday to transform Britain rather than settle for the status quo by building more new homes, improving education and boosting the green economy....

UPDATE 1-In bid to survive and restart, Malaysia's AirAsia X proposes major restructuring plan

The long-haul arm of Malaysias flagship budget airline, AirAsia X Bhd AAX , has proposed restructuring its debt and reducing its issued share capital to avoid liquidation and pave way for fresh capital, it said in a late bourse filing on Tu...

EXCLUSIVE-"Big progress" in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer - sources

Britain and the EU are close to agreement on reciprocal social security rights for their citizens after Brexit, two diplomatic sources said, with one describing talks last week on an elusive trade deal as one of the most positive so far. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020