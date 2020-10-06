Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter users flood #ProudBoys hashtag with gay pride images

"Retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate." The official Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States shared an image of a serviceman kissing his partner, captioned with emojis of the Canada flag and rainbow pride flag and the hashtag #ProudBoys. "If you wear our uniform, know what it means.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:10 IST
Twitter users flood #ProudBoys hashtag with gay pride images
Twitter logo Image Credit: ANI

Twitter users are flooding the #ProudBoys hashtag on social media with images of LGBTQI+ pride, displacing posts made by neo-Nazis and white supremacists using the tag. Proud Boys, a far-right group founded in 2016, calls itself a "western chauvinist" organization but is considered a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The group was in the news after U.S. President Donald Trump declined to condemn them during Tuesday's presidential debate, instead telling them to "stand back and stand by," which many group members took as an endorsement. Trump later denounced the group in a Fox News interview. On Sunday the #ProudBoys hashtag began trending in North America as LGBTQI+ users included it on photos of their significant others or wedding days and other pride imagery.

"Look at these cute lil #ProudBoys," Bobby Berk, a host of the popular Netflix show Queer Eye, wrote on Sunday, alongside a photo with his husband. "Retweet and make this hashtag about love, not hate." The official Twitter account of the Canadian Armed Forces in the United States shared an image of a serviceman kissing his partner, captioned with emojis of the Canada flag and rainbow pride flag and the hashtag #ProudBoys.

"If you wear our uniform, know what it means. If you're thinking about wearing our uniform, know what it means," the organization said in a follow-up tweet. "Love is love." An internal report from the Canadian military in November 2018 found 53 members were found to have made discriminatory statements or were linked to hate groups including the Proud Boys and anti-immigrant group Soldiers of Odin.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP worker attacked in J-K's Ganderbal, PSO dies in firing; terrorist killed in retaliation

A personal security officer PSO of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmirs Ganderbal district succumbed to his injuries sustained Tuesday after a terrorist opened fire on the latter, police said. The BJP worker is safe and an unidentified terror...

Pompeo expects to reach cost-sharing deal with Japan on US troop presence

Tokyo Japan, October 6 ANISputnik US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in an interview with Japans NHK broadcaster on Tuesday that he anticipates the United States will reach a cost-sharing deal with Japan on the presence of US troops ...

Belgian league bans smoking in stadiums to fight virus

The Belgian soccer league is banning smoking at all matches to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The ban will begin on Oct. 16 to make sure spectators keep their face masks on as much as possible, the league said on Tuesday. It no...

KNR Constructions gets NHAI nod to start work on Rs 9,200 cr project in TN

KNR Constructions on Tuesday said its arm has received the appointed date from NHAI for a Rs 9,200 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu. Appointed date is the official date for a road developer to start work.Our wholly owned subsidiary compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020