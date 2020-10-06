Left Menu
'Heinous act of murder of local CPI(M) leader an attempt to destroy peaceful atmosphere in Kerala:CM

The 'heinous act' of murder of a local CPI(M) leader by a gang, of whom the prime accused was arrested today, could only be seen as an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 06-10-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 23:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The 'heinous act' of murder of a local CPI(M) leader by a gang, of whom the prime accused was arrested today, could only be seen as an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday. P U Sanoop (26),a branch secretary of the ruling CPI(M), was stabbed to death and three others were injured on Sunday night, allegedly by a group belonging to right wing outfits, including RSS.

Vijayan said the prime accused was arrested today and andrequested "everyone to cooperate" to maintain peace in the state. "It's an unfortunate incident and a heinous act. Sanoop was stabbed to death. This can only be seen as an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in Kerala.

I request everyone to refrain from committing such acts," Vijayan told reporters. Referring to news reports, Vijayan said Sanoop, also a social worker, was a person liked by all.

Nandan (48) was arrested earlier in the day from Thrissur and search was on for the other three accused, police said. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) on Tuesday staged state-wide dharnas against the murder, following the COVID-19 protocol.

Sanoop is the third CPI(M) worker to have been killed within a gap of just more than a month in the state. On August 30, two DYFI activists were hacked to death, allegedly by Congress activists at Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

Senior minister A C Moideen, who visited the house of Sanoop on Monday, had told the media that the prime accused in the case are "associated with the RSS and Bajrang Dal". He said the party has been fighting gangs involved in drug peddling and suspected that the RSS was engaged in protecting them.

