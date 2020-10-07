Irish foreign minister says Brexit deal can be done

Irish foreign minister says Brexit deal can be doneReuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:16 IST
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Wednesday said he believed a trade deal can be done between Britain and the European Union and said optimism had increased in recent weeks. "I think there is some more optimism now than there was a few weeks ago," Coveney told a parliamentary committee.
A recent phone call between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson "was helpful in terms of reinforcing the message that a deal can be done and I would reinforce that message again here today", he said.
