Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise, shaking off Trump's stimulus shock

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 18:18 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise, shaking off Trump's stimulus shock

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session, while shares of Levi Strauss surged following a surprise quarterly profit. Trump broke off negotiations with Democrats on more economic aid in a tweet on Tuesday, and promised a major stimulus bill if he wins the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The announcement sparked the worst session for the S&P 500 and the Dow in two weeks, while airlines sank 3% as the move appeared to scuttle $25 billion in new bailout for the industry. Trump later urged Congress to instead pass a series of smaller, stand-alone bills that would target airlines, small businesses and give $1,200 stimulus checks to individuals.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp jumped between 3.4% and 6.4% in premarket trading. "(The halt in stimulus talks) is unlikely to be the catalyst for a significant sell-off as most market participants were not anticipating that a deal will be reached ahead of the election anyway," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at Axi Corp.

"Should there be no stimulus package announced shortly after the election, investors could get increasingly nervous about the economic recovery losing momentum." Attention later in the day will be on minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in September, due to be released a day after Chair Jerome Powell called for more help for businesses and households to keep a nascent economic recovery from faltering.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris are also set to square off in their only debate, which comes less than a week after Trump contracted COVID-19 amid a White House outbreak that has infected numerous high-profile Republicans. Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanded his lead over Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates were locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina.

At 8:19 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 226 points, or 0.82%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 27.5 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 98.5 points, or 0.87%. Levi Strauss & Co jumped 13.2% and was on course to open at a four-month high as it said it planned to open new stores, in contrast to analysts' projections for it take a hit from coronavirus-driven store closures. The company reported a profit for the third quarter, defying expectations of a loss.

Shares of apparel retailer Gap Inc rose 3.0%. Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 firms to have dropped 21.3% in the third quarter, according to data IBES data from Refinitiv.

Still, the pace of declines is expected to have slowed following a 30.6% slump in the second quarter, when Corporate America took a hit from nationwide lockdowns. Boeing Co gained 2.4% after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a draft report on revised training procedures for the planemaker's 737 MAX, a key milestone to the plane's eventual ungrounding.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott says fast COVID-19 test correctly identifies positive cases 95% of the time

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday its rapid coronavirus test, which can deliver results within minutes, correctly identified positive COVID-19 cases 95 of the time, based on interim data from a study.The U.S. health regulator issued an ...

UK's Frost says we are still some way from a deal with EU on subsidies

Britains Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday a deal with the European Union on state aid policy was still some way off, but said he welcomed the openness of talks on the subject.I feel were some way from a deal at the moment, if...

Roche supply problems have little or no impact on COVID testing, says UK PM's spokesman

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is working urgently to resolve a supply problems but the issue has had little or no impact on Britains COVID-19 testing, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.They are working to res...

Trump fails to block tax return subpoena from Manhattan district attorney

A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Donald Trumps effort to block Manhattans district attorney from obtaining eight years of his tax returns for a criminal probe into the U.S. president and his businesses.The 2nd U.S. Circuit Cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020