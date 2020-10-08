Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-With Trump ailing, a steady Pence tries to keep the campaign afloat

Early on, when Pence was forced to defend his administration’s record on the pandemic, Harris acted swiftly, branding Trump an incompetent failure who had lied to the American public in remarks that quickly went viral. “Kamala took her pound of flesh on coronavirus like she needed to, and Pence gave Republicans something to talk about for the next 28 days,” said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 11:44 IST
ANALYSIS-With Trump ailing, a steady Pence tries to keep the campaign afloat

Mike Pence achieved on the debate stage what arguably President Donald Trump did not in a similar showdown last week: He offered a cogent and restrained case for why traditional Republicans and some swing voters should return the Trump-Pence ticket to the White House for four more years.

For Wednesday night's vice presidential square-off, Pence was charged with trying to steady the ship after a tumultuous week in which the president was hospitalized with the coronavirus and opinion polls showed the Republican Trump's re-election bid against Democrat Joe Biden slipping away. But even if Pence had a strong night against Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, the reality is that Pence is not Trump, the candidate who dominates TV screens and media coverage so completely that everyone in his orbit becomes lost in shadow.

And there was nothing to suggest the vice president's debate performance in Salt Lake City will help Trump with his biggest problem in the Nov. 3 election: women. The televised clash felt weightier than in years past, with the 74-year-old Trump being treated for COVID-19. Biden, 77, has also faced questions about his fitness for office should he win in November.

That made Pence and Harris more than campaign stand-ins. They were dueling backup quarterbacks, ready to take the field at any time if needed. In the course of the 90-minute event, Pence reeled off a list of Trump campaign priorities such as low taxes, a powerful military, a conservative judiciary and an aggressive posture toward China – often refusing to directly answer questions in favor of his prepared remarks.

It was a notable difference from the erratic and caustic performance Trump himself turned in at a debate against Biden last week, one that sent polls spiking further in Biden’s direction. The most recent Reuters/Ipsos national poll showed Biden with a 12-point edge heading into Wednesday’s debate. Even so, Pence, like Trump, had no good answer when pressed for the campaign's plan to cover people with pre-existing health conditions should the Trump administration succeed in doing away with the Obamacare health regime - a top concern of voters.

Harris, too, had her moments – and likely did nothing to damage Biden’s prospects. On the biggest stage of her political career, the U.S. senator was at ease and, at times, forceful. Early on, when Pence was forced to defend his administration’s record on the pandemic, Harris acted swiftly, branding Trump an incompetent failure who had lied to the American public in remarks that quickly went viral.

“Kamala took her pound of flesh on coronavirus like she needed to, and Pence gave Republicans something to talk about for the next 28 days,” said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. As much as it was her job as the vice presidential nominee to make the case against Trump and Pence, she was also there to serve another function: generate enthusiasm among the Democrats’ young, progressive base who may view Biden as a relic of an outdated political era. She made history just by being on the stage as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major presidential ticket.

“Her role was to be an excitement machine. Pence’s role was to consolidate the base. And they probably both did themselves some favors in that regard,” Payne said. Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist who worked for Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign, said Harris stumbled when she refused to answer whether she and Biden supported adding new justices to the U.S. Supreme Court to balance it ideologically.

Harris, he said, “can throw big punches. But she can also get knocked down.” Still, the Trump-Pence ticket was the one that needed the biggest boost and to make up lost ground with swing voters, particularly women.

Pence may not have helped himself by regularly interrupting Harris, who implored him to let her finish her answers, as well as the moderator, Susan Page. A flash CNN poll found that women viewers overwhelmingly thought Harris won the debate over Pence. In that way, Pence was more like Trump than it looked.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Taapsee Pannu shares her picture with serene backdrop in Maldives

Giving a glimpse of her vacation in the Maldives, actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday shared a standout picture of herself with the serene blue backdrop on social media. The Pink actor shared a picture on Instagram amid the various shades of bl...

India world's largest emitter of sulphur dioxide, emissions see drop in 2019: report

Indias sulphur dioxide SO2 emissions, which contribute to air pollution, recorded a significant decline of approximately six per cent in 2019 as compared to 2018, the steepest dip in four years, a report has said.&#160; However, India cont...

Surat couple stitches free masks for underprivileged from leftover fabrics

Wearing masks has become a necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but many daily wage labourers cannot afford to buy them, as their incomes have been severely affected due the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. To help...

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020