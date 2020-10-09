Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian negotiator Erekat facing 'difficult' coronavirus symptoms

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Friday he was suffering "difficult" symptoms after contracting coronavirus, but that things were "under control". In tweets on Friday, Erekat said he was experiencing "difficult symptoms resulting from my lack of immunity as a result of lung transplantation".

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:39 IST
Palestinian negotiator Erekat facing 'difficult' coronavirus symptoms

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Friday he was suffering "difficult" symptoms after contracting coronavirus, but that things were "under control". Erekat, 65, a lawmaker from Jericho in the occupied West Bank, said on Twitter that he was in isolation and receiving medical treatment at home one day after he confirmed that he had caught the virus.

He has cancelled all meetings and appointments. There is heightened concern over his vulnerability because he underwent a lung transplant in the United States in 2017. In tweets on Friday, Erekat said he was experiencing "difficult symptoms resulting from my lack of immunity as a result of lung transplantation". But he thanked well-wishers and said "things are under control, thank God".

Erekat is secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and is one of the youngest members of the PLO's most senior bodies, the Executive Committee. A member of Fatah, the most powerful faction within the PLO, he has been one of the most high-profile faces of the Palestinian leadership for decades, especially to international audiences.

A veteran negotiator and spokesman, he is one of the most senior advisers to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and also served in senior positions under Abbas' predecessor, Yasser Arafat. His negotiating days date back to the earliest public negotiations with Israel in 1991 at the Madrid Conference during the presidency of George H.W. Bush, when Erekat was part of the PLO team that also included Hanan Ashrawi.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan CM condemns 'murder' of priest in Karauli, assures action against culprit

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder of a priest in Karauli and assured stringent action against the culprit on Friday. The murder of Babulal Vaishnav Ji in Sapotra, Karauli is extremely unfortunate and condemnable, su...

German hospitals warn of staff shortages amid surging coronavirus cases

German hospitals warned of staff shortages on Friday, saying the sharp rise in new coronavirus infections also meant medics, nurses and support staff were getting sick or needing to isolate, leading to strains in providing care for patients...

Daily English COVID cases double in a week as UK struggles with resurgent virus

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases in England has doubled in a week, a survey showed on Friday, as scientists warned that action was needed to avert a calamitous and unnecessary spike in deaths. New cases of COVID-19 in England were...

Sailing-SailGP looks beyond wind power to hit climate positive goal

SailGP aims to be climate positive when its foiling F50 catamarans begin their second season next year, in a move it hopes will speed up the electrification of the marine industry.To reach this goal, SailGP said this week it will both drast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020