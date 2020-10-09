Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raj Cong to hold Kisan Sammelan against farms laws on Saturday

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara said farmers across the country are resented over the legislations, which, he termed "anti-farmers". He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the laws, saying he changed laws to end MSP and mandi system and to encourage big industrialists. On Supreme Court's direction to the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC) to notify the election programme for municipal corporations within a week, the PCC president said the instruction will be followed.

PTI | Japur | Updated: 09-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 18:47 IST
Raj Cong to hold Kisan Sammelan against farms laws on Saturday

The Rajasthan Congress on Friday said it will hold a Kisan Sammelan (farmers meeting) here on October 10 against the three "anti-farmer" laws enacted by the Centre recently. Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasara said farmers across the country are resented over the legislations, which, he termed "anti-farmers". "The Congress party is standing with the farmers in this time of crisis. The three laws brought in haste will weaken the farmers," he said.

Dotasara told reporters that a farmers' meeting will be held at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur where the party and farmers will discuss the laws. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ministers, legislators and senior leaders of the party will be present at the event, Dotasara said. He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the laws, saying he changed laws to end MSP and mandi system and to encourage big industrialists.

On Supreme Court's direction to the Rajasthan State Election Commission (SEC) to notify the election programme for municipal corporations within a week, the PCC president said the instruction will be followed. He said everyone wanted to get the polls postponed in view of the pandemic. However, after no relief from the apex court, the Congress government in the state will follow the directions.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras incident. "Through the Hathras incident, a horrifying face of the Yogi government came up...To divert people's attention, they intentionally magnified small incidents in Rajasthan but people understand all this," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Goa becomes first state to provide 100 pc tap water connections in rural areas: Jal Shakti Ministry

Goa has become the first state in the country to provide 100 per cent tap water connections in rural areas covering 2.30 lakh households, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The governments Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide piped water...

Paswan's daughter, son-in-law protest denial of entry inside Patna airport to receive his body

Former Union minister Ramvilas Paswans daughter from his first wife and her husband staged a protest at Patna Airport on Friday after they were not allowed entry inside to receive the body of the departed leader. Paswans daughter Asha Devi ...

Canada's September job gains top estimates, jobless rate falls

Canada added 378,200 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 9.0, handily beating analyst expectations, as children returned to school and the economy continued to reopen from coronavirus shutdowns, Statistics Canada said on Fri...

Pandemic not near plateau in Maha, numbers can go up around Diwali: expert

Even as the daily spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has come down to 15,000 or less in the last few days, a medical expert warned on Friday that the numbers could surge again during Diwali. As the increase in cases has declined, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020