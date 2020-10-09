PM extends best wishes to Kuwait's emir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered his best wishes to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as Kuwait's emir and also to the new crown prince, and expressed confidence that India-Kuwait friendship will be further strengthened.
"Congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. I also congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his taking charge as the Crown Prince," Modi tweeted. He added, "I am confident that the State of Kuwait will continue to play an important global role under their leadership, and the historic India-Kuwait friendship will be further strengthened." The royal family in Kuwait has moved swiftly to assure a smooth transition of power in the tiny oil-rich nation following the death last week of ruling emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, a unifying figure in the country who deftly navigated the region's stark political and sectarian divides.
