PM congratulates Kerala girl who sang Himachali song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated a girl from Kerala who sang a Himachali song, which has gone viral on the social media. He shared a video of a news report about the 9th standard student in his Twitter handle and praised her for her melodious voice.

"i am Proud of Devika. Her melodious rendering strengthens the essence of 'One India, Great India'!", the Prime Minister said in his tweet in Malayalam, sharing the report telecast by Manorama news channel. His tweet came a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur shared the video of Devika from Thiruvananthapuram singing 'Chamba kitni ki door' on his Facebook wall and said she had "won the hearts of the entire state".

Devika, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, had sung the song under the 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' programme. "It is unbelievable. I am very happy. When I sang the song I never expected that I would be congratulated by the Prime Minister sir himself", Devika told a TV news channel responding to Modi's tweet.

The student expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for enjoying her song. Kerala Cultural Minister A K Balan telephoned Devika to congratulate her.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Thakur had said Kerala's daughter, Devika, in her melodious voice, has enhanced the glory of his state by singing the famous Himachali song. Thakur also invited Devika to visit Himachal.

In the news report aired by Manorama, Devika said over 40 lakh people have watched her video so far..