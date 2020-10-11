Following are the top stories at 12 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India cross 70-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL12 CBI-HATHRAS CBI takes over probe into alleged gangrape of Dalit woman in Hathras: Officials New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigation into the alleged gangrape of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, officials said. DEL 15 PM-SCHEME PM launches physical distribution of property cards under SWAMITVA scheme New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, and asserted that it is a "historic move" set to transform rural India.

DEL1 HATHRAS-RAHUL CM, his police say no one was raped because for them she was 'no one': Rahul on Hathras case New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the death of a Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was "no one". BUSINESS DCM1 BIZ-CARGO-PORTS Major ports' cargo traffic falls for 6th straight month in Sep; logs 14% drop in H1 FY21 New Delhi: Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's top 12 ports continue to witness considerable decline in cargo traffic registering a 14 per cent dip in the first half of the current fiscal to 298.55 million tonnes (MT), according to ports' apex body IPA.

DCM7 BIZ-SUNPHARMA-USFDA Sun Pharma recalls 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in US market: USFDA New Delhi: Leading drug maker Sun Pharma is recalling 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to possibility of the affected lot containing cancer causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit, the US health regulator has said. DCM9 BIZ-RENTALS COVID-19 impact: Avg monthly rent for retail space in Khan mkt, CP & South Ex drops 14% New Delhi: The average monthly rentals in Delhi's upscale retail locations of Khan market, South Extension and Connaught Place declined by 14 per cent year-on-year during the July-September period due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

FOREIGN FGN1 US-TRUMP-JOBS Trump accuses Biden of 'shipping jobs to China' Washington: US President Donald Trump has alleged that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his previous capacities as Senator and vice president was busy shipping jobs to China, prompting the latter to hit back. FGN2 US-TRUMP-HEALTH Trump no longer considered transmission risk to others, says his doctor Washington: US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease.

FGN3 US-LAWMAKERS-GREEN-CARD Indian-origin congressmen hope Biden admin would remove country cap on Green Card Washington: Distressed that professionals from India on H-1B visas have to wait for decades to get their Green Card, Indian-origin lawmakers have expressed hope that a Biden administration would come to their rescue by removing the country cap on the legal permanent residency. SPORTS SPF10 SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LD COMMENTS I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli Dubai: Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better.

