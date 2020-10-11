Left Menu
DEL36 VIRUS-VARDHAN-LD VACCINE Emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine to depend on clinical trial data; roll-out of FELUDA test expected in next few weeks: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available. DEL24 CBI-LD HATHRAS CBI takes over Hathras case probe New Delhi: The CBI registered an FIR early Sunday morning and took over investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 17:02 IST
DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India cross 70-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL24 CBI-LD HATHRAS CBI takes over Hathras case probe New Delhi: The CBI registered an FIR early Sunday morning and took over investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. DEL1 HATHRAS-RAHUL CM, his police say no one was raped because for them she was 'no one': Rahul on Hathras case New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the death of a Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was "no one".

DEL31 PM-LD-SCHEME Having property ownership rights big step towards making country 'aatmanirbhar': PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, and asserted that it is a "historic move" that will transform rural India. DEL21 VIRUS-SCHOOLS-REOPENING Schools reopening: Many states unsure, yet to decide in view of COVID-19 situation New Delhi: While the Central government has given a go ahead for graded reopening of schools from October 15, many states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have deciding against it while others such as Haryana and Meghalaya are still unsure and are assessing the situation in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. By Gunjan Sharma BOM11 MH-UDDHAV-LD AAREY Metro car shed at Aarey to be relocated to Kanjurmarg: Uddhav Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg here.

CAL9 BH-POLL-NADDA Secure the leadership of Bihar with Nitish: Nadda in Gaya Gaya/ Patna: BJP chief JP Nadda said on Sunday that the Nitish Kumar government took care of the people of Bihar amid the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that it is important that the leadership of the state is secured with him. Business: DCM1 BIZ-CARGO-PORTS Major ports' cargo traffic falls for 6th straight month in Sep; logs 14% drop in H1 FY21 New Delhi: Hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, India's top 12 ports continue to witness considerable decline in cargo traffic registering a 14 per cent dip in the first half of the current fiscal to 298.55 million tonnes (MT), according to ports' apex body IPA.

DCM25 BIZ-GST COUNCIL GST Council to discuss compensation issue for third time in a row on Monday New Delhi: The GST Council in its meeting on Monday is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation, sources said. DCM7 BIZ-SUNPHARMA-USFDA Sun Pharma recalls 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in US market: USFDA New Delhi: Leading drug maker Sun Pharma is recalling 747 bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to possibility of the affected lot containing cancer causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit, the US health regulator has said.

Foreign: FGN1 US-TRUMP-JOBS Trump accuses Biden of 'shipping jobs to China' Washington: US President Donald Trump has alleged that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in his previous capacities as Senator and vice president was busy shipping jobs to China, prompting the latter to hit back. By Lalit K Jha FGN2 US-TRUMP-HEALTH Trump no longer considered transmission risk to others, says his doctor Washington: US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-LAWMAKERS-GREEN-CARD Indian-origin congressmen hope Biden admin would remove country cap on Green Card Washington: Distressed that professionals from India on H-1B visas have to wait for decades to get their Green Card, Indian-origin lawmakers have expressed hope that a Biden administration would come to their rescue by removing the country cap on the legal permanent residency. By Lalit K Jha Sports: SPF10 SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LD COMMENTS I was putting too much pressure on myself, MI game opened my mindset: Kohli Dubai: Back-in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said he was "putting too much pressure" on himself in the early IPL matches but the Super Over game against Mumbai Indians "opened his mindset" and helped him turn it around for the better..

Nitish to hit campaign trail in Bihar with virtual rallies on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar will hit the campaign trail from Monday, when he will address people of several assembly segments, spread across half a dozen districts that go to polls in the first phase of elections, a ...

Scoreboard of IPL match between SRH and RR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals here on SundaySunrisers Hyderabad Innings David Warner b Archer 48 Jonny Bairstow c Samson b Kartik Tyagi 16 Manish Pandey c Tewatia b Unadkat 54...

Lebanon orders lockdown for 169 towns, villages

Lebanons Interior Ministry has ordered a lockdown in 169 villages and towns as well as ordering all nightclubs and pubs to close around the country amid a sharp increase of coronavirus cases. The Ministry said Sunday that the lockdown will ...

Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify, cross AP coast

A depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further and cross the north Andhra Pradesh coast on Monday and heavy rains have been forecast in isolated places over coastal parts of the state, Telangana and North interior Karnatak...
