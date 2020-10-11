These are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 cases in India cross 70-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases raced past 70 lakh, 13 days after it had crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 60 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL36 VIRUS-VARDHAN-LD VACCINE Emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine to depend on clinical trial data; roll-out of FELUDA test expected in next few weeks: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the government has not yet taken a view on granting emergency authorisation to COVID-19 vaccines in India, as and when they become available.

DEL24 CBI-LD HATHRAS CBI takes over Hathras case probe New Delhi: The CBI registered an FIR early Sunday morning and took over investigation into the alleged gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman last month in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. DEL1 HATHRAS-RAHUL CM, his police say no one was raped because for them she was 'no one': Rahul on Hathras case New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the death of a Dalit woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after being allegedly gang-raped, saying the chief minister and his police say no one was raped because for them and many other Indians, she was "no one".

DEL31 PM-LD-SCHEME Having property ownership rights big step towards making country 'aatmanirbhar': PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the physical distribution of property cards under the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme via video conferencing, and asserted that it is a "historic move" that will transform rural India. DEL60 PM-2NDLD OPPN PM attacks rivals for opposing agri reforms, says middlemen powered their politics New Delhi: Asserting that his government has done more for villages in the past six years than what was done in the preceding six decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday flayed those opposing the new farm laws, saying their politics was powered by brokers and middlemen, and accused them of using "foul language" and spreading "lies" in attacking the Centre.

DEL52 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS Eastern Ladakh row: India to press for early and complete disengagement at Monday's military talks New Delhi: India will press for early and complete disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the seventh round of high-level military talks between the two countries on Monday, government sources said. DEL41 CONG-KA-YEDIYURAPPA Cong demands resignation of Karnataka CM over reported graft allegations against kin, seeks judicial probe New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the BJP over reported allegations of corruption against some family members of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in connection with a housing project and demanded a time-bound judicial probe into the matter. DEL21 VIRUS-SCHOOLS-REOPENING Schools reopening: Many states unsure, yet to decide in view of COVID-19 situation New Delhi: While the Central government has given a go ahead for graded reopening of schools from October 15, many states including Delhi, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh have deciding against it while others such as Haryana and Meghalaya are still unsure and are assessing the situation in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. By Gunjan Sharma CAL15 BH-POLL-LD NADDA Bihar needs leadership of Modi and Nitish, says JP Nadda Gaya/ Patna: Bihar needs the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for its progress, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday, backing the JD(U) chief's bid for a fourth consecutive term in power.

DEL46 UP-CONG-2NDLD-CLASH Cong woman worker roughed up at party meet in UP; State unit expels two, orders probe Deoria (UP): A Congress worker was roughed up by her colleagues at a party meet in Deoria after she alleged that a "rapist" had been given the ticket for the assembly by-election, prompting the party to order a probe into the incident and expel two members for "indiscipline". Business DCM25 BIZ-GST COUNCIL GST Council to discuss compensation issue for third time in a row on Monday New Delhi: The GST Council in its meeting on Monday is likely to discuss the suggestion of non-BJP ruled states of setting up a ministerial panel to develop consensus on the issue of compensation, sources said.

Foreign FGN2 US-TRUMP-HEALTH Trump no longer considered transmission risk to others, says his doctor Washington: US President Donald Trump is no longer considered a transmission risk to others, the White House Physician has said, as the president held an in-person event on the White House lawns for the first time since contracting the COVID-19 disease. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-LAWMAKERS-GREEN-CARD Indian-origin congressmen hope Biden admin would remove country cap on Green Card Washington: Distressed that professionals from India on H-1B visas have to wait for decades to get their Green Card, Indian-origin lawmakers have expressed hope that a Biden administration would come to their rescue by removing the country cap on the legal permanent residency. By Lalit K Jha.