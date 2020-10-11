Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 is the backdrop as Lithuania votes in national election

The centrist Farmers and Greens party, an agrarian grouping that leads Skvernelis' ruling coalition, was neck-and-neck in opinion polls before the vote with the centre-right Homeland Union, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement. With support roughly 15% for both, and 15 other parties on the ballot, another coalition is inevitable but its makeup uncertain.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 11-10-2020 22:49 IST
COVID-19 is the backdrop as Lithuania votes in national election
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Lithuania held the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday, seen as a vote of confidence on Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis' handling of the coronavirus crisis. The centrist Farmers and Greens party, an agrarian grouping that leads Skvernelis' ruling coalition, was neck-and-neck in opinion polls before the vote with the centre-right Homeland Union, which has roots in the 1980s anti-Soviet independence movement.

With support roughly 15% for both, and 15 other parties on the ballot, another coalition is inevitable but its makeup uncertain. Polls closed at 1700 GMT and official results were expected to trickle in throughout the evening, starting with the smallest, rural precincts, with a final tally likely around 2100 GMT.

Main political parties could announce their own predictions on how well they did before final results are collected. Under Lithuania's hybrid election system, half of the 141-member parliament will be elected on Sunday in a proportional vote. The remaining lawmakers are elected in constituencies, with a run-off vote for the top two candidates in each of them scheduled on Oct. 25.

Lithuania has reported 8,899 coronavirus infections - including a record 205 new cases on Saturday - and 103 deaths. Mindful of contagion, election officials asked voters to mark ballots with their own pens.

"Voting is really safe, there's nothing to fear", Skvernelis told reporters after casting his vote early on Sunday. "So let's all come to the booths and perform our civic duty." Many in the Baltic Sea state of less than 3 million are aggrieved at income inequality despite brisk economic growth since Lithuania joined the European Union in 2004.

A fifth of people were at risk of poverty in 2019, mostly the elderly, which was the same figure as a decade ago, according to the state statistics authority. BELARUS

However, Lithuania's relative resistance to the economic impact of coronavirus curbs has helped offset a previous slump in support for the government over corruption allegations. The economy decreased 4% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, the second best result in the EU. The central bank attributed that to a prompt and short lockdown, generous state support and relatively unaffected trading partners.

Many Lithuanians are keenly watching the government and President Gitanas Nauseda's response to a crackdown on anti-government protests by neighbouring Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election. Lithuania, and neighbours Latvia and Estonia, were the first EU members to impose sanctions on Lukashenko.

Vilnius has also given shelter to opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who fled her homeland after the Aug. 9 ballot her supporters say was rigged.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Fashion retailers likely to witness 35 to 42 pc dip in FY21 revenues: ICRA

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Dutch hit daily record with around 6,500 new coronavirus cases; Face masks made compulsory in public in Tehran as COVID toll rises and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Assam Rifles, Nagaland Police recover illegal liquor worth over Rs 80,000 from Wokha

In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Nagaland Police recovered an illegal stock of Indian-made foreign liquor IMFL, worth around Rs 84,300 from Wokha on October 9. They also seized five live rounds of point 32 mm Pistol, one Chinese grena...

16-yr-old student held in Gujarat in connection with rape, murder threat to Dhoni's daughter

A 16-year-old student from Gujarats Kutch district was arrested for allegedly giving rape and murder threats to the daughter of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over social media. Following the lead given by Ranch...

FIR lodged on Congress leader Tara Yadav's complaint, Mukund Bhaskar says will file defamation

A FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Congress leader Tara Yadav who was allegedly manhandled by party workers at an event here, police said. She filed a Police complaint against some office-bearers of her own party. Based on ...

Soccer-COVID-hit Ireland draw with Wales, Haaland hits Norway hat-trick

Ireland hung on for a gritty 0-0 draw at home to Wales in their UEFA Nations League B Group 4 game in Dublin on Sunday and Erling Haaland hit a superb hat-trick as Norway hammered Romania 4-0 in Oslo in Group 1.The Irish had to overcome the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020