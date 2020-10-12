Cong expresses concern over law and order situation under Nitish Kumar govt

By Amit Kumar Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar Akhilesh Prasad Singh hit out against the Nitish Kumar led NDA government over the law and order situation in the State and expressed serious concern over the incident where a Dalit woman in Bihar's Buxar district was allegedly gang-raped and her child died after they were thrown in a canal.

"I am constantly saying that there is no such thing as law and order in Bihar. In the last 5 years of Nitish Kumar rule, the situation of law and order situation has worsened and overall he did nothing in 15 years. The law and order situation is so bad in Bihar that Hathras like incidents are happening every day in the State," Singh told ANI. "The kind of harassment happening against Dalits and backwards in the State shows that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is failing to control the situation and hence people of Bihar want Nitish Kumar to leave quickly," Former Union Minister added.

The comments of the Congress leader came after a woman was thrown into a river, along with her five-year-old child, after allegedly being gang-raped in Bihar's Buxar district. The incident comes amid growing outrage over crimes against women in the country after the brutal torture of a 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who died at a hospital in Delhi last month. Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

This Bihar Assembly poll is being considered as the big challenge for both alliances in Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading the Mahagathbandhan in the State with Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), and Communist Party of India (CPI) six seats in the coalition.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly. JD-U, which has a share of 122 seats according to the understanding, has given seats to Hindustani Awaam Morcha of Jitin Ram Manjhi from its quota. BJP had earlier this week formally inducted the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and assigned the party 11 seats as part of seat distribution among allies for the Bihar polls. The LJP has decided not to contest Bihar Assembly Elections with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the leader of NDA in the state. The party will not contest the seats being contested by the BJP but will fight on those that are being contested by JDU. (ANI)