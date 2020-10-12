Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC asks BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file reply to appeal filed by Delhi CM

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file a reply to an appeal filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders challenging the summons issued to them in a defamation case filed by Babbar against AAP leaders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:43 IST
Delhi HC asks BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file reply to appeal filed by Delhi CM
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked BJP leader Rajeev Babbar to file a reply to an appeal filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders challenging the summons issued to them in a defamation case filed by Babbar against AAP leaders. Justice Anu Malhotra asked Babbar to file a reply and slated the matter for next hearing on November 23.

On February 28, the high court had stayed the defamation proceedings in the trial court. The court was hearing the defamation case filed by Babbar, who has sought proceedings against Kejriwal and others for harming the reputation of the BJP by blaming the BJP for the deletion of names of "voters" from the electoral rolls in Delhi.

"All the accused made accusations against BJP in a calculated manner with the sole intention to portray a negative image of BJP in relation to the voters belonging to certain sections of society, namely, Bania, Poorvanchalis, Muslims, among others. The reputation of the complainant has been damaged beyond repair," Babbar said. Babbar has alleged that Kejriwal has not only defamed the BJP but also all the people who are associated with the party. (ANI)

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta plummets nearly 21 pc after delisting fails

Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted nearly 21 per cent after the companys delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders. The stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. ...

Maha ACB arrests Palghar ZP staff for bribery

A junior assistant with PalgharZilla Parishad was arrested on Monday for allegedly demandingand accepting a bribe from a contractor, an ACB official saidA case under Prevention of Corruption Act has beenregistered against Prakash Pagi 46 af...

Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

Food company Britannia Industries on Monday announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore. To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore...

Goa to provide 5,000 home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients

The Goa government would distribute 5,000 home isolation kits consisting of masks, medicines and other essential items to COVID-19 patients in a week, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday. He said in a statement that each kit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020