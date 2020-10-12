Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudhakar is new Karnataka Health Minister, Sriramulu given Social Welfare in minor reshuffle

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who also met Yediyurappa said, the Social Welfare Department was an additional responsibility he was handling along with PWD, and the Chief Minister has the complete authority to give it to any one, Sriramulu in this case as he himself is from the backward class community.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 19:41 IST
Sudhakar is new Karnataka Health Minister, Sriramulu given Social Welfare in minor reshuffle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the Health and Family Welfare portfolio by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday in a Cabinet reshuffle amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the former said to be miffed by the move. The portfolio has been allocated to Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

Significantly, Yediyurappa also took back the Backward Classes Welfare department from Sriramulu, retaining it with himself, in the minor reshuffle. He entrusted Sriramulu with the key Social Welfare department, hitherto handled by Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol in addition to the Public Works department.

State Governor Vajubhai Vala issued an official notification reallocating the portfolios on the advice of the Chief Minister. Sriramulu getting the social welfare department portfolio is seen as a politically significant move by the ruling BJP as he belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (Valmiki) community.

However, the Chief Minister's decision of taking back the Backward Classes Welfare department, the additional portfolio that the Minister was holding, came as a surprise. As the re-allocation of portfolios was declared, Sriramlu met Yediyurappa at his official residence.

He declined to speak to the media after the meeting. Seemingly sulking over the reshuffle, Sriramulu later held discussions with his close associates over the next course of action and is even contemplating about visiting Delhi to meet the BJP central leadership, party sources said.

Sriramulu, who has time and again expressed his deputy chief ministerial ambitions, is miffed because of the timing of the move. He was worried that the decision to divest him from the responsibilities of the health department amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will send a wrong message to the people about his capability, they said.

The Congress in Karnataka claimed that the change in the Health Minister was a proof of the government's "miserable failure" in handling the coronavirus pandemic. "The Cabinet Reshuffle done by CM @BSYBJP is proof of this government's miserable failure in handling the COVID Pandemic.

The fact that the Health Minister has been changed adds credence to our charge that this Govt's incompetency has led to massive loss of life and livelihood," KPCC President D K Shivakumar tweeted. Sudhakar is now in-charge of the overall Health related affairs in the state, which has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The Chief Minister is understood to have taken the decision with an intention of one minister handling the related portfolios - Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education - amid the pandemic, official sources said. Yediyurappa picked Sudhakar as he is a Medical doctor by qualification and has been handling COVID-19 related responsibilities, they said.

Also, in early weeks of COVID management, the government had drawn criticism from some sections over its strategy and handling with Sriramulu and Sudhakar seen "competing" with each other to lead from the front, sometimes creating confusion. The opposition has levelled allegations of corruption in procurement of COVID-19 equipment, but the BJP government has rejected them.

Speaking to reporters earlier on Monday, Sudhakar thanked the Chief Minister for the trust shown in him and said that he would focus on bringing COVID-19 under control and work towards decreasing the fatality rate in the state. Noting that the health and medical education departments were interlinked, Sudhakar said, for various reasons they were seperated in 2000, to make room for more Ministers then, and the Chief Minister has now rectified that ''mistake''.

He replied in the negative to a question whether changing the health minister amid corruption allegations in the procurement of Covid-19 equipment would send out a wrong message. "I have said in the assembly that there is no corruption.

However, keeping in mind media queries and Opposition claims, I will study once again," he said. Sudhakar said he has spoken to Sriramulu, who held the health portfolio all these days, after getting to know about reallocation and that the latter was not sulking.

"Social welfare is a big department with an outlay of over Rs 25,000 crore and he (Sriramulu) had desired for the department in the past," he noted. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who also met Yediyurappa said, the Social Welfare Department was an additional responsibility he was handling along with PWD, and the Chief Minister has the complete authority to give it to any one, Sriramulu in this case as he himself is from the backward class community.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

English group puts on hold legal challenge after pubs closures limited

A group of English pub and night club owners have put on hold plans to mount a legal challenge after the British government announced that hospitality and entertainment venues would only close in Merseyside. Sacha Lord, a club night and eve...

Farooq Abdullah's remarks seditious, anti-national: BJP; NC says his statements have been twisted

The BJP on Monday accused National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah of making seditious and anti-national statements on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge vehemently denied by the regional party which...

With virus spiking, Jordan's king swears in new Cabinet

Jordans King Abdullah II on Monday swore in a new prime minister and Cabinet, tasking the new government to manage the country through an economic and health crisis as it faces a growing wave of coronavirus infections. The king appointed Bi...

We won't survive: Liverpool pubs say new UK lockdown will wipe them out

The last pints could be pulled in pubs across northern England this week as furious bosses warn new coronavirus restrictions will wipe out their businesses which are already reeling from a national lockdown earlier this year.With cases of C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020