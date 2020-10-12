AIMIM MP asks govt for funds for Aurangabad COVID-19 fight

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday demanded that Maharashtra government provide funds to the district to contain the theCOVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the MPclaimed there was shortage of masks, testing kits, medicines, etc and salaries of some health staff too were pending.

He claimed Pune division, comprising Solapur, Satara,Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur districts, had got Rs 151 crore to fight the outbreak, and such an amount should also be made available for Aurangabad division.