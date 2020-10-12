Harris says GOP trying to 'ram through' Barrett

Harris says GOP trying to 'ram through' BarrettPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 20:46 IST
Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator Kamala Harris is criticizing Republicans for trying to “ram through” Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett while Americans are voting in the presidential election
The California senator said on Monday that running mate Joe Biden has “been really clear" and she has been “really clear.” She tells reporters on Capitol Hill, “We are 22 days away from an election, and people are voting right now.” Harris says Republicans are “trying to push through, ram through, a Supreme Court justice for a lifetime appointment while almost 7 million people have already voted.” Harris is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee but will be attending the hearing remotely because of COVID-19 concerns
Republicans are pushing to confirm Barrett before Election Day.
