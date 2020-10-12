Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farooq Abdullah's remarks seditious, anti-national: BJP; NC says his statements have been twisted

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the National Conference MP and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to a TV channel stated that "with China's support" Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be restored. Addressing a press conference at the party office in the national capital, Patra claimed Abdullah has also justified China's recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by saying that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament has irked and disturbed the communist country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:08 IST
Farooq Abdullah's remarks seditious, anti-national: BJP; NC says his statements have been twisted
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Monday accused National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah of making "seditious and anti-national" statements on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge vehemently denied by the regional party which alleged that the BJP had twisted his remarks. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the National Conference MP and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to a TV channel stated that "with China's support" Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be restored.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in the national capital, Patra claimed Abdullah has also justified China's recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by saying that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament has irked and disturbed the communist country. "Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national" and have made him a "hero in China", the BJP leader said, underlining that Article 370 was abrogated in a "constitutional manner" by the Indian parliament.

But the NC denied that Abdullah had said Article 370 would be restored with the help of China. It also affirmed that Abdullah never justified China's expansionist mindset or its aggression during his interview on Sunday as claimed by Patra at the presser in New Delhi earlier in the day. "Our President articulated the people's anger over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament on August 5 last year as he has consistently done in recent months. He emphasised that no one in Jammu and Kashmir was willing to accept these changes," an NC spokesman said.

He claimed that Abdullah's comments on China in response to a question have been "completely twisted" by Patra. "Dr Abdullah never said that together with China we will bring back Article 370 as Mr Patra claimed at a media briefing in which he also misquoted some previous statements of Dr Abdullah," the NC spokesman said.

Patra had said it is painful and worrisome when a former chief minister and sitting MP makes such a statement and "justifies the expansionist attitude of China". Parliamentarians from opposition parties have the right to attack and criticise the government, but "does it suit a sitting MP to speak against the interests of his own country out of frustration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi", he said.

Drawing parallels between the remarks of Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Patra said they both have a similar mindset and are two sides of the same coin. "It is not just Farooq Abdullah who makes such statements. Rahul Gandhi also does so. If you look back into history and listen to the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, you will find that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin," Patra said.

He said that by questioning the Balakot airstrike, Rahul Gandhi had become a hero in Pakistan and, similarly, with the recent remarks "Abdullah has become a hero in China."

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per...

EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Navalny attack

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organisations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and ...

Man booked for giving wife triple talaq in Thane

A man was booked in Rabodi area ofThane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a male child, police said on Monday.His mother and sister have also been booked under underprovisions of the IPC and the Muslim Wo...

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in challenge for premiership

Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet with the king on Tuesday to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nations political dra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020