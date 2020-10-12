Left Menu
Development News Edition

Handover hospitals to us if you're unable to pay salaries to staff: Delhi govt to MCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 21:10 IST
Handover hospitals to us if you're unable to pay salaries to staff: Delhi govt to MCDs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Monday asked municipal corporations to consider handing over their hospitals to it if they are unable to pay salaries and dues to doctors, paramedics and other staff who have threatened to go on strike. Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain said the situation, due to the threat of the strike, has forced the government to shift COVID-19 patients from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao hospital to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital.

Jain directed the additional chief secretary (urban development) to take up the issue with commissioners of the three municipal corporations, ruled by the BJP. In a letter to commissioners of north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations, the additional director (local bodies) of the Urban Development Department said, "If MCDs are unable to pay salaries and facing difficulty in running their hospitals, they may consider handing over their hospitals to Delhi government to avoid any further anguish to medical, paramedical and other staff and inconveniences to patients and their relatives as well as citizens of Delhi during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." He said the municipal corporations should expeditiously clear all payments of salaries, wages and other dues to doctors, paramedical and other staff of their hospitals and submit a report to the Urban Development minister.

"Unability to pay the salaries and other dues in time has led to a situation where proper treatment to COVID-19 patients is not being given and COVID-19 patients are forced to shift from Hindu Rao hospital to Lok Nayak hospital for continued medical care," reads the letter. The letter also said that under recommendations of 5th Delhi Finance Commission, the first and second installments of basic tax assignments by the Urban Development Department and grant in aid by Health and Education departments have already been released to the corporations by the Delhi government for 2020-21.

BJP leaders at the three municipal corporations have been accusing the Delhi government of "paralysing" their functioning by holding their financial dues under various heads. Jain, in his letter to the additional chief secretary (urban development), said It has been brought to his notice that medical, paramedical and other staff of Hindu Rao hospital, Kasturba hospital and other hospitals of municipal corporations have not been paid salaries, wages and other dues for months.

"Resident doctors' associations of these hospitals have threatened to go on strike if their dues are not cleared on time and MCD failed to meet the deadlines for paying them on time." The situation has led to "inconvenience and improper treatment" to COVID-19 patients and has forced the Delhi government to shift coronavirus patients from Hindu Rao hospital to LNJP for continued medical care, Jain said. "It is evident that municipal corporations are finding difficulty in proper running and management of their hospital which has led anguish among doctors, paramedical and other staff, and inconvenience to patients, their relatives amid the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Jain asked the official for an "appropriate direction" to all three MCD commissioners for payments of salaries and other dues on time or hand over the hospitals to the Delhi government. He has also sought an action taken report on the matter.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

Govt to give Rs 10,000 special festival advance all its employees as one-time measure to stimulate demand in the economy: FM.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana to provide insurance cover for vegetable, horticultural crops: Agri Minister Dalal

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said the state government has decided to provide insurance cover for vegetable and horticultural crops to farmers. Under the new insurance scheme, a cover of Rs 40,000 per...

EU to slap sanctions on Russia officials over Navalny attack

European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to impose sanctions on Russian officials and organisations blamed for the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-era nerve agent. At a meeting in Luxembourg, France and ...

Man booked for giving wife triple talaq in Thane

A man was booked in Rabodi area ofThane for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for not giving birth to a male child, police said on Monday.His mother and sister have also been booked under underprovisions of the IPC and the Muslim Wo...

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim set to meet king in challenge for premiership

Malaysias opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet with the king on Tuesday to prove he had parliamentary support needed to replace Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.Anwar added a fresh twist to the Southeast Asian nations political dra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020