B Sriramulu, K Sudhakar express contentment with Karnataka Cabinet rejig

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday expressed contentment with the minor rejig in state Cabinet in which the portfolio of Health was shifted from him and allocated to Dr K Sudhakar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2020 15:03 IST
Karnataka Minister Dr K Sudhakar. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday expressed contentment with the minor rejig in state Cabinet in which the portfolio of Health was shifted from him and allocated to Dr K Sudhakar. Sriramulu refuted speculation that there was any bad blood due to the decision and welcomed it further saying that controlling COVID-19 would become easier with both the Medical Education and Health Ministry portfolios now with Sudhakar.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday had assigned the Social Welfare Department to B Sriramulu while Dr K Sudhakar had been given the additional portfolio of health in the State Cabinet. "Our Chief Minister spoke to both of us and told us to do good work in the state. I had requested the CM to allot me the social welfare department before Cabinet formation itself. I am happy and have assumed the office of the Social Welfare Department. It would be better to for COVID-19 management if both Medical education and Health Ministry are with one person, therefore, it has been given to Dr Sudhakar," Sriramulu told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Dr K Sudhakar also expressed happiness with the decision and added that Sriramulu being a senior and more experienced politician has received the important portfolios, while both the Health and Medical Education being in hands of one Minister was a very common phenomenon. "Sriramulu is a senior politician. Due to some reasons and elections in other States we couldn't expand the Cabinet. In all states, health and medical education are in the hands of one minister. The CM has assigned a good portfolio to Sriramulu, social welfare is an important department. The CM also expressed the hope that we both will be able to manage the portfolios assigned to us efficiently," Dr Sudhakar said. (ANI)

