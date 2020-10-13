Left Menu
BJP demands Rs 1cr for families of 2 who died cleaning sceptic tank, says Kejriwal's scheme hollow

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Tuesday demanded Rs one-crore compensation each to the families of two persons who died cleaning a septic tank in Badarpur, and claimed a free sceptic tank cleaning scheme announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in November has not been implemented.

Updated: 13-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:06 IST
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta Tuesday demanded Rs one-crore compensation each to the families of two persons who died cleaning a septic tank in Badarpur, and claimed a free sceptic tank cleaning scheme announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in November has not been implemented. The scheme has proved to be a "hollow" announcement, Gupta said at a press conference.

"Delhi government must pay compensation of Rs one crore each to the families of the two persons who died last Saturday while cleaning of a sceptic tank in Badarpur," he said. No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who represents the Badarpur constituency, said Kejriwal had announced that Delhi government will ensure free of cost cleaning of sceptic tanks and will spend Rs 150 crore for it. "The chief minister should tell people how many sceptic tanks were cleaned under the scheme. If Delhi government fails to provide compensation to families of the deceased in a week, BJP workers will stage a protest at the chief minister's residence," Bidhuri said.

The two persons -- Devender and Satish Chawla -- died cleaning a sceptic tank in Badarpur on Saturday..

