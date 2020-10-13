Left Menu
Three minor sisters injured in alleged acid attack in UP's Gonda; accused arrested

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav again targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 22:27 IST
Three minor sisters injured in alleged acid attack in UP's Gonda; accused arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three minor sisters suffered burn injuries in an alleged acid attack by a man when they were sleeping on the terrace of their house in Paksa village, police said on Tuesday. A senior police officer said the eldest sibling, who is 17 years old, has told them that the accused, identified as Ashish, had been stalking her.

The accused was arrested after an encounter with police personnel later in the evening. The three victims, who belong to a Dalit family, were undergoing treatment at the district hospital and were stated to be out of danger.

The eldest one, whose engagement was fixed for October 23 and who appeared to be the prime target of the Monday night attack, has suffered eye injuries. Condemning the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav again targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in the state. The BJP government is already facing a lot of flak over the Hathras gangrape-murder case.

The father of girls has, in his complaint, alleged an acid attack on his daughters, aged seventeen, seven and five years, when they were sleeping on the terrace of their house. "Prima facie the probe has revealed that Ashish had been trying to approach the eldest girl. The girl has said that Ashish was bothering her for some days and had pressured her to talk to him. We have got some other proofs to substantiate the girl's statement," Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said.

"The accused has been arrested in an encounter," the SP later told PTI. Asked whether it was an acid attack, the SP said, "The chemical used in the attack is yet to be identified. It will be clear after an examination by experts." Chief Medical Officer Indubala said that all the three girls are "out of danger".

"One of them has suffered injuries to her eyes. Our team is giving them the best treatment," she said. District Magistrate Nitin Bansal said that the eldest girl will be given Rs 5 lakh under a government scheme and the family will be provided assistance as per the norms.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government after the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the state government's "politically motivated" narrative of "protecting" and justifying perpetrators of crimes against women has emboldened them. She tagged a video in which the father of the girls is narrating the incident to media persons.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the incident as "unfortunate" and claimed that the law and order in the state has collapsed during the BJP regime. He also sent a delegation of local leaders from Gonda to the village of the affected girls, and on his direction, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh was given to the family of the victims, SP leaders said.

BSP supremo Mayawati tweeted, "After an attempt to kill a priest in Gonda, the incident of throwing of acid on three Dalit sisters is extremely sad and shameful." "Such a worsening of law and order in UP is a matter of great concern. After all, why is every type of crime going up in UP," she said in her tweet in Hindi. The Yogi Adityanath government is facing severe criticism for its handling of the Hathras case, particularly after the local police cremated the woman's body at night allegedly without the family's approval.

However, officials said the cremation was done "as per the wishes of the family". The probe into the case has been taken over by the CBI.

