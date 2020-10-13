Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukhbir Badal condemns attack on Punjab BJP President, calls it work of anti-social elements to sabotage the 'Kisan' agitation

Condemning the attack on Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it was the work of anti-social forces who wanted to sabotage the ongoing 'Kisan' agitation against the Agricultural marketing Acts.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:37 IST
Sukhbir Badal condemns attack on Punjab BJP President, calls it work of anti-social elements to sabotage the 'Kisan' agitation
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the attack on Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ashwani Kumar Sharma, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said it was the work of anti-social forces who wanted to sabotage the ongoing 'Kisan' agitation against the Agricultural marketing Acts. In an official statement, Badal said there was no space for violence in a democracy and nothing could be achieved by resorting to violent activities.

"Those resorting to such attacks can never be well-wishers of the farming community," he stated. The SAD president also asked the Congress government to come down on "anti-social forces that were being used to defame the farmers' cause".

"We are very clear that farmers cannot indulge in any such actions and we will oppose any attempt to appropriate the blame on them," Badal said. He asked the state government to take required measures to ensure such incidents do not reoccur again and made an appeal to farmers for following peace and communal harmony at all.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma's car was vandalised in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district on Monday during a protest against farm laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Wipro to acquire Eximius Design for $80 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean miner trapped underground a decade ago recalls the day he saw the light

The spectacular rescue a decade ago of 33 miners trapped for two months underground in Chiles far-flung Atacama desert made headlines around the world.One of the survivors recalled in an interview with Reuters on Monday the drama of the las...

Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched four versions of the iPhone 12 with faster 5G connectivity, starting at 699, which the Cupertino, California company hopes will spur a wave of upgrades and keep its sales booming through the end of the year. Th...

T'gana CM asks agri employees to work with more coordination

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Tuesday that the employees of Agriculture Department should work with more coordination and dedication in the wake of Telanganas farm sector making rapid strides, adding that the government was tak...

Canada's Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the countrys top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands. In Canad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020