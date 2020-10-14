POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden ahead of Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintained a significant lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan, but the two candidates were neck and neck in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him. Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

MICHIGAN (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 43% * Result unchanged from prior week.

* 22% said they already had voted. * 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better. NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

* Voting for Biden: 48% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* The race was tied the prior week at 47%-47%. * 12% said they already had voted.

* 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better. * 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better.

WISCONSIN (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden up a point from 50%-44% lead in prior week

* 20% said they already had voted. * 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.

* 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better. PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden lead up from 50%-45% lead in prior week * 6% said they already had voted.

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better. * 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

FLORIDA (Sept. 29 - Oct. 6): * Voting for Biden: 49%

* Voting for Trump: 45% * Prior poll showed 47%-47% tie.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 7% said they already had voted. ARIZONA (Sept. 29 - Oct. 7):

* Voting for Biden: 48% * Voting for Trump: 46%

* Prior poll showed Biden with 47%-46% lead. * 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.

* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. * 3% said they already had voted.

NOTES The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Michigan, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 985 adults, including 620 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In North Carolina, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 577 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points. * In Pennsylvania, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 622 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Florida, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 678 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Arizona, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 7, it gathered responses from 1,099 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.