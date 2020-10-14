Left Menu
Can't rule out foul play, sabotage in Mumbai power outage incident: Maharashtra Energy Minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Wednesday said that foul play or sabotage by external forces cannot be ruled out in connection with the power outage in Mumbai and other areas on October 12.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 08:49 IST
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut on Wednesday said that foul play or sabotage by external forces cannot be ruled out in connection with the power outage in Mumbai and other areas on October 12. Electricity supply was interrupted in Mumbai due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure causing power loss all over Mumbai and suburbs, also disrupting train traffic of Central, Eastern and Western lines, according to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Monday.

"Possibility of foul play/sabotage cannot be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai on Monday," Raut's tweet read. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had later spoken to Dr Nitin Raut and BMC Commissioner IS Chahal over grid failure in Mumbai and gave directions for its restoration as soon as possible, according to Maharashtra CM's Office on Monday. (ANI)

