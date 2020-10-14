Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi blames "BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism" for dip in per capita GDP, says Bangladesh will overtake India soon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) comparing India's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with that of neighbouring Bangladesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi blames "BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism" for dip in per capita GDP, says Bangladesh will overtake India soon
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) comparing India's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with that of neighbouring Bangladesh. Sharing a projection by the IMF-World Economic Outlook, Gandhi said that Bangladesh's per capita GDP could overtake India's in the coming years.

The IMF graph projects that the per capita GDP of both India and Bangladesh would be at USD 1,888 for 2020. Gandhi, through his tweet, attributed the dip in India's numbers to BJP's political agenda which he said has been carried out in the six years of its rule at the Centre.

"Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India," Gandhi said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares steady with U.S. bank earnings in sight

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable. The pan-European STOXX 600 was unchanged in ...

HMD sends first shipment of 56 mn syringes to Covax facility

Hindustan Syringes Medical Devices on Wednesday said it has sent the first shipment of 56 million auto-disable syringes to Covax facility to help in COVID-19 vaccination. The Covax facility, which is working for global equitable access to ...

Hong Kong shares end higher as China's Xi speech lifts tech stocks

Hong Kong shares recovered lost ground to close higher on Wednesday, as tech stocks climbed after Chinese President Xi Jinpings Shenzhen speech emphasized on property rights and protection for entrepreneurs, lifting risk appetite. At the cl...

Heavy rains kill 12 people in India, damage crops

Heavy rains have killed at least 12 people in southern India and caused widespread flooding in the city Hyderabad, home to major IT companies and startups, government officials said on Wednesday.A wall collapsed killing nine people in Hyder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020