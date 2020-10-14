Left Menu
J-K BJP smells conspiracy in NC leaders meeting Mehbooba; warns them of serious consequences

"They will face serious consequences." "They are using the Gupkar Agenda to save their skin and we will not allow them to succeed," he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir know their past when they were in power and have committed large scale sins..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 19:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina reacted sharply to the meeting between NC president Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday and warned them of "serious consequences" for conspiring to "bleed Kashmir". The three former chief ministers met at Mufti's residence in Srinagar after her release from 14 months in preventive detention on Tuesday and accepted the invitation for a meeting of signatories to the Gupkar Declaration on Thursday. The Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019, at the Gupkar residence of the National Conference chief. The resolution at the end of the meet on August 4, 2019, a day before the Centre announced its decision of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into union territories, said the parties unanimously resolved that they would be united in their effort to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

The parties had met again in August this year and vowed to fight for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. "Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah met Mufti and discussed how to carry forward the Gupkar Agenda, which is the agenda of anti-national elements and an agenda of Pakistan. The people of J-K had nothing to do with this agenda," the Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief said in a statement here this evening. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have already "thrown this agenda to the dustbin". "They want to save themselves and hide their sins (under this agenda). They are making conspiracies and those who are behind conspiracies cannot save themselves," he said. Raina said the people in Jammu and Kashmir want peace and development and upholding of the communal harmony.   "Over the past 70 years, Article 370 have done great injustice with Pakistani refugees, Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, Valmiki and Gorkha communities, women and nationalists and also gave birth to terrorism and separatism in J-K," the BJP leader said, adding that the Article has become a history and can never be restored.

He alleged that the Abdullahs and Mufti are conspiring to "bleed Kashmir' once again but nobody will be allowed to cause harm to the law and order situation in the valley. "They will face serious consequences." "They are using the Gupkar Agenda to save their skin and we will not allow them to succeed," he said, adding that the people of Jammu and Kashmir know their past when they were in power and have committed large scale sins..

