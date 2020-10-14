Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. quietly ends probe of Obama-era 'unmasking' of Trump allies -sources

He lashed out at Attorney General William Barr during interviews with Fox News, saying Barr would go down in history “as a very sad, sad situation” if he did not indict Trump's rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Bash is one of several federal prosecutors in Trump's Justice Department to investigate Republican concerns on everything from the FBI's handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton to the prosecution of Flynn.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:05 IST
U.S. quietly ends probe of Obama-era 'unmasking' of Trump allies -sources
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. Justice Department has ended its probe into whether Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" associates of now-President Donald Trump mentioned in intelligence reports, two congressional sources said on Wednesday.

It found no wrongdoing, one of the sources said. Unmasking refers to the naming of U.S. citizens whose identities were blacked out in reports from the National Security Agency that captured their communications with a foreign national.

Trump and his allies have sought to portray the use of the process during the administration of his Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama, as a misuse of government authority. It is a routine practice, and Trump administration officials have made thousands of such requests, government statistics show.

The Justice Department in May appointed John Bash, a federal prosecutor from Texas, to lead the inquiry after Republican senators unveiled a declassified list of U.S. officials who made requests that ultimately disclosed intercepted conversations between Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia's ambassador. Flynn was later charged with lying to the FBI about those conversations, and the Justice Department is now asking a federal judge to have that charge dismissed.

Bash resigned from the department this month without a mention of his findings. The Washington Post, which first reported the results of Bash's review, said the Justice Department did not intend to release the results. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

Trump has in recent days complained about the Justice Department's lack of indictments against his political rivals. He lashed out at Attorney General William Barr during interviews with Fox News, saying Barr would go down in history "as a very sad, sad situation" if he did not indict Trump's rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Bash is one of several federal prosecutors in Trump's Justice Department to investigate Republican concerns on everything from the FBI's handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton to the prosecution of Flynn. Last year Barr appointed John Durham, a federal prosecutor in Connecticut, to investigate U.S. intelligence officials for their handling of a probe into Trump's 2016 campaign.

Barr told some lawmakers not to expect a report before Election Day on Nov. 3 because Durham is focused on prosecutions and he fears a public report could interfere with that goal, according to a Capitol Hill aide familiar with the matter.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 care: Yediyurappa directs officials to check fleecing by private hospitals

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to initiate strict action against hospitals which are submitting false bills in the guise of home care and nursing for COVID-19 patients. He also asked the officials t...

Pak govt crackdown on opposition: Several held ahead of Gurjanwala rally

Ahead of an anti-government protest by the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM in Punjabs Gujranwala on October 16, the Imran Khan government has started a crackdown on the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz, or PMLN, and other opposit...

Alpine skiing-Vonn urges athletes to be mindful of wellbeing amid unprecedented challenges

Winter Olympic athletes are facing enormous challenges ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games, former Olympic Alpine skiing downhill champion Lindsey Vonn told Reuters, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended normalcy across the globe.With the 2020 S...

Supreme Court TV? Trump nominee has open mind on cameras

President Donald Trumps U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett said on Wednesday she was open to at least one sweeping change for the nations top judicial body - allowing cameras into the chamber for the first time in its 230-year his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020