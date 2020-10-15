Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civic body polls: Rajasthan govt violated norms for delimitation of wards, says Meghwal

“Since the base of the BJP is strong in the cities, the state government decided to bifurcate municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota and violated norms for delimitation of wards,” Meghwal told reporters here. He said this was done to gain a political advantage.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 17:07 IST
Civic body polls: Rajasthan govt violated norms for delimitation of wards, says Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday accused the Rajasthan government of violating norms for the delimitation of wards in the Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota. The three cities are going to the civic body polls from October 29 to November 3. While voting in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations will be held on October 29, the elections to Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South civic bodies will tale place on November 3. “Since the base of the BJP is strong in the cities, the state government decided to bifurcate municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota and violated norms for delimitation of wards,” Meghwal told reporters here.

He said this was done to gain a political advantage. The minister said good governance will be the agenda of the BJP for the municipal corporation elections and the party will issue a vision document. An ”aarop patra” to highlight the failure of the state government will also be issued, the Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs said.

Targeting the state government over the law and order situation, he said Rajasthan has become a "leading state in crime against women and Dalits". He said the Congress had promised agriculture reforms in its election manifesto but now it is opposing legislations enacted by the Centre.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home: UNICEF

Around 91 million urban Indians lack basic handwashing facilities at home, UNICEF has said while noting that washing of hands with soap is critical in the fight against infectious diseases like COVID-19. In a statement released on the occas...

FEATURE-Next pandemic? Amazon deforestation may spark new diseases

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As farms expand into the Amazon rainforest, felled trees and expanding pastures may open the way for new Brazilian exports beyond beef and soybeans, researchers say pandemic dise...

Election 2020 Today: Town hall duel; mail changes reversed

Heres whats happening Thursday in Election 2020, 19 days until Election Day HOW TO VOTE APs state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election. ON THE TRAIL President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina and Florida De...

Discussions are going on; it is work in progress: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff.

Discussions are going on it is work in progress External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on talks with China to resolve border standoff....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020