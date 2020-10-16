Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 2014, political culture of country changed due to PM Modi: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that the political culture in the country has changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, adding that now leaders have to show their work report card instead of engaging on casteism.

ANI | Banka (Bihar) | Updated: 16-10-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 17:17 IST
After 2014, political culture of country changed due to PM Modi: JP Nadda
BJP national president JP Nadda speaking during an election rally here on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday said that the political culture in the country has changed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, adding that now leaders have to show their work report card instead of engaging on casteism. Speaking during an election rally here, he said, "Before 2014 elections, political leaders used to accuse each other of inciting hatred, casteism and breaking society, in their speeches. But after the election of PM Modi, the political culture has changed. Now leaders have to show their work report card," said Nadda.

The BJP president made the remarks ahead of the Bihar assembly election, which is slated to commence on October 28. He further said, "Narendra Modi has increased the self-esteem of women by constructing toilets in the homes of about 22 crore people."

On the issue of abrogation of article 370, Nadda added, "In 2019, you sent the people of BJP and JDU to the Lok Sabha. Those same MPs sent by you pressed the button in Parliament and abolished Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir." The BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

25-year-old man found hanging from tree in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 25-year-old college student was found hanging from a tree in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The victim identified as Sorabh Kumar, a student of BSc nursing at a medical college, was found dea...

Berger, IIT Guwahati develop surface disinfectant that stays active for long hours

Coating major Berger Paints, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati, developed an alcohol-free surface disinfectant which, they claimed, can stay active on a variety of surfaces for an extended period of hours, and fight off bacteria and COVID-...

US STOCKS-Futures climb on vaccine hopes, upbeat retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and as data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month.The drugmakers shares fi...

Philippines' lower house approves $92.5 bln budget for 2021

The Philippines lower parliamentary house on Friday approved the 2021 budget, after a leadership row nearly derailed debates on the spending plan aimed at helping the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The 4.5 trillion pesos 92....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020