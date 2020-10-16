Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong welcomes coming together of mainstream JK parties, demands restoration of Art 370

Senior Congress spokesperson P Chidambaram said the Centre must also stop looking at the mainstream political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as "anti-national". The assertion comes a day after mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting and formed an alliance for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders on the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:17 IST
Cong welcomes coming together of mainstream JK parties, demands restoration of Art 370
Senior Congress spokesperson P Chidambaram said the Centre must also stop looking at the mainstream political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as "anti-national". Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday demanded the restoration of Article 370 and the "rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir" and welcomed the coming together of mainstream regional parties of the Union Territory. Senior Congress spokesperson P Chidambaram said the Centre must also stop looking at the mainstream political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir as "anti-national".

The assertion comes a day after mainstream political parties in Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting and formed an alliance for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state as it existed before August 5 last year and also to initiate a dialogue between all stakeholders on the issue. "The coming together of mainstream regional parties of J&K to fight a constitutional battle to restore the rights of the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is a development that must be welcomed by all the people of India," he said on Twitter.

"The Congress also resolutely stands for the restoration of the status and rights of the people of J&K. The arbitrary and unconstitutional decisions of the Modi government of August 5, 2019, must be rescinded," the former Home Minister said. "The central government must stop looking at the mainstream parties and the people of J&K as secessionist or anti-national," he said.

After a meeting Thursday at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah which was attended by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone, Peoples Movement leader Javaid Mir and CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, the NC chief said they decided to formalise the alliance and it was named 'Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration'. The alliance will strive for the restoration of the constitutional position in respect of Jammu and Kashmir as it existed before August 5 last year, he had said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Trump predicts a red wave for him

US President Donald Trump has predicted a massive Republican sweep in the November 3 elections, even as multiple polls have shown him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in many swing states. Polls numbers are looking very ...

Champions League set to begin most challenging group stage

As a second wave of coronavirus cases hits Europe, the Champions League is going to again send elite players criss-crossing the continent. But soccers biggest club competition has a back-up plan to ensure the group stage can be completed, e...

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020