Left Menu
Development News Edition

We are vigilant towards each inch of our land; no one can take it away: Amit Shah on Ladakh row

When asked whether the BJP will stake claim for the chief ministership in Bihar if the saffron party gets more seats than the ally JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar, he said, "The central government will take an appropriate decision taking into account the Constitution and on the basis of the governor's report." "There is no if or but.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:04 IST
We are vigilant towards each inch of our land; no one can take it away: Amit Shah on Ladakh row
Referring to the coming Bihar elections, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will get a two-third majority. He said Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of the state after the polls. Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the continuing standoff with China in Ladakh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Modi government is fully alert towards securing each inch of the country's land and no one can take it away. Shah also said the government is taking all possible military and diplomatic steps to resolve the standoff in Ladakh with China.

"We are vigilant for every inch of our land, no one can take it away...Our defence forces and leadership are capable of defending the country's sovereignty and border," he told CNN News18 when asked whether China has entered into Indian territory. The home minister also said that the government is committed to protecting the sovereignty and security of the country.

Referring to the coming Bihar elections, Shah expressed confidence that the NDA will get a two-third majority. He said Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of the state after the polls.

The home minister said there will be a change of government in West Bengal after next year's assembly elections and a BJP government will assume power there. "We feel we will have a determined fight in West Bengal and we will form the government," he said.

He also said that the law and order situation in West Bengal is serious and political parties like the BJP have every right to seek the imposition of President's rule there. When asked whether the BJP will stake a claim for the chief ministership in Bihar if the saffron party gets more seats than the ally JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar, he said, "The central government will take an appropriate decision taking into account the Constitution and on the basis of the governor's report." "There is no if or but. Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar. We have made a public announcement and we are committed to it," he said.

Talking about the Lok Janshakti Party breaking away from the ruling alliance in Bihar, Shah said the party was offered adequate seats but still walked away from the alliance. "It was their (LJP) decision, not ours," he said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-lockdowners protest as London COVID alert level is raised

Anti-lockdown demonstrators gathered in central London on Saturday, hours after the British capital moved to the second highest COVID-19 alert level.As a second wave of infections gathers pace, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government has s...

Amit Shah asserts: Nitish to be next CM of Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Nitish Kumar will be the next chief minister of Bihar after the coming assembly elections in the state. Shah also said that the NDA will get a two-third majority in the polls.There is ...

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this years Giro dItalia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.The time trial wor...

Odisha reports 2,196 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,66,345 on Saturday as 2,196 more people, including a ruling BJD MP, tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Seventeen more patients, including a policeman in Bhubaneswar, succumbed to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020