Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Special Report: Why 4,998 died in U.S. jails without getting their day in court

Harvey Hill wouldn’t leave John Finnegan’s front yard. He stood in the pouring rain, laughing at the sky, alarming his former boss' wife. Finnegan dialed 911. “He needs a mental evaluation,” the landscaper recalls telling the arriving officer. Instead, Hill was charged with trespassing and jailed on suspicion of a misdemeanor offense that could bring a $500 fine. Thousands protest Trump's Supreme Court pick at Washington Women's March

Thousands marched to the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington on Saturday to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement. The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled an Oct. 22 vote on the nomination of Barrett, a conservative appellate judge, over objections from Democrats that the confirmation process comes too close to the Nov. 3 presidential election. U.S. to carry out first federal execution of a woman in seven decades

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it has scheduled the first federal execution of a woman in almost 70 years, setting a Dec. 8 date to put to death Lisa Montgomery, convicted of a 2004 murder. Montgomery, who was found guilty of strangling a pregnant woman in Missouri, will be executed by lethal injection at U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana, the department said in a statement. Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in re-election campaign push

President Donald Trump will take his re-election push to Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday before launching a tour of western states to shore up political support as he trails Democratic rival Joe Biden in national polls. Days after recovering from the coronavirus and just two and a half weeks before the election on Nov. 3, Trump is holding rallies around the country to try to secure the states he won four years ago. Biden edges Trump in TV ratings for dueling town halls

Former Vice President Joe Biden won a TV ratings battle with President Donald Trump as the two held competing town halls with voters just weeks ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to Nielsen ratings data released on Friday. Biden averaged 15.1 million viewers during Thursday night's 90-minute discussion on Walt Disney Co's ABC broadcast network. Trump pulled in 13.5 million for his 60-minute event across Comcast Corp's broadcaster NBC and the company's MSNBC and CNBC cable channels. COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, Trump to campaign there

Two weeks ago, Mark Schultz was getting ready to go to work at the tavern he owns in the Wisconsin city of Oshkosh when he started to feel sweaty, achy and chilled. Within days, the 64-year-old was in an intensive care unit at a local hospital fighting for his life. Trump slams Republican critic who warned of November 'bloodbath'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked a longtime congressional critic who warned this week that his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and authoritarian leaders could cause a "Republican bloodbath in the Senate" in the Nov. 3 elections. U.S. Senator Ben Sasse is the least effective of the 53 Republican senators, Trump wrote on Twitter, calling him "a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy." U.S. Attorney General Barr says expects report on police reforms soon, despite court order

U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressed confidence on Friday that the Trump administration's law enforcement commission will publish its report on police reform soon, even though a federal judge temporarily blocked the work of the commission earlier this month. "The final report has been drafted. I think there are many excellent, constructive ideas," Barr told the Major Cities Chiefs Association in New Orleans in his first public remarks about the commission since its work was halted. Republican Senator Perdue appears to mock Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue appeared to mock Kamala Harris at a rally for President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia on Friday, repeatedly mispronouncing the vice presidential nominee's name. Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. Former Vice President Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate in August, making her the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major party's presidential ticket. Movie theaters outside New York City to reopen at 25% capacity, Cuomo says

Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct. 23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. Theaters will be required to cap capacity at 25% with a maximum of 50 people per screen, and only in counties that have a positivity rate below 2% on the 14-day-average and no cluster areas, Cuomo said.