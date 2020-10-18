PM Modi congratulates New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll win

PM Modi congratulates New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll winPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:22 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern for securing a second term in office, and said he looked forward to working together for taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level. Ardern won a second term in office on Saturday in an election landslide of historic proportions
In his tweet, Modi said, "My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern on her resounding victory.Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level." PTI KR DVDV
