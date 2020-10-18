Left Menu
PM Modi's lookalike all set to contest Bihar elections, aspires to become CM

Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency in Gopalganj district.

Updated: 18-10-2020 21:41 IST
Abhinanandan Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Abhinanandan Pathak, who shot to fame for his uncanny resemblance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is all set to take the plunge into politics by contesting in Bihar elections 2020 from Hathua constituency in Gopalganj district.

The 53-year-old, who aspires to become the Chief Minister of Bihar, filed his nomination papers as a candidate from the Vanchit Samaj Party. "I have filed nomination from Vanchit Samaj Party in Hathua constituency. This is battle for progress. After winning the election in Hathua constituency, I will try to become the chief minister of the state with people's blessing by touching their feet. On this seat it is going to be battle between the rich and the poor," he said.

PM Modi doppelganger is contesting against four-time MLA Bihar's social welfare minister Ramsevak Singh, who will be eying his 5th victory. Pathak came to the limelight with facial, dressing style, and speech similarity with Prime Minister Modi which has been used by political parties.

Pathak who hails from Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh hogged the headlines when he first campaigned for Prime Minister Modi in Varanasi during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He is trying his luck since he contested the 1999 Lok Sabha Elections from Chaurasi, Saharanpur but lost. He also contested the 2012 Councillor Elections but eventually, lost again.

Pathak did campaign for the Congress party during assembly elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Pathak contested against Prime Minister Modi as an independent candidate. (ANI)

