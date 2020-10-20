Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi for date when Chinese troops will be thrown out

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the PM the date by when the Chinese troops would be "thrown out" of India.

Updated: 20-10-2020 17:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi for date when Chinese troops will be thrown out
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked the PM the date by when the Chinese troops would be "thrown out" of India. "Dear PM, in your 6 pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sharing a message with the citizens at 6 pm on Tuesday. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," PM Modi tweeted today, appealing to everyone to join him.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27. (ANI)

