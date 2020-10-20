Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn't, people need to be cautious: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against coronavirus, saying that the situation that the country has reached in its fight against the disease should not be allowed to be adversely impacted and that "lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:54 IST
Lockdown may have gone but coronavirus hasn't, people need to be cautious: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through a video link on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to not let their guard down against coronavirus, saying that the situation that the country has reached in its fight against the disease should not be allowed to be adversely impacted and that "lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away". In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said the people of the country have covered a long journey from Janta Curfew in March in the fight against COVID-19.

"Most of us are committed to our responsibilities and moving out of our homes to do our duties. In the times of festivals, streets are seeing increased activity. But we have to remember that lockdown may have gone but the virus has not gone away. The situation that we have reached in seven-eight months should not be allowed to impacted adversely," he said. He cautioned that carelessness can impact the country's fight against the pandemic.

"We are moving ahead after coming out of a difficult time, a little carelessness can stop our speed, impact our joys. Fulfilling responsibilities and following caution, if these go together, only then will the joys of life be protected," he said. He referred to India having the highest number of recovered COVID-19 patients.

"The recovery rate is good, the fatality rate is low. Our country is well placed today compared to resource-rich nations in the fight against COVID-19. The increased testing is our strength in this fight. A total of 5,500 people out of every 10 lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US and Brazil this figure is around 25,000," he said. He lauded the healthcare professionals and said that they are steadfast in their duty to serve the people.

"Our healthcare professionals are working on the motto of `Seva Paramo Dharma' (Service is the highest virtue). We should not let our guard drop in these crucial times. This is the time not to believe that coronavirus has gone away or think that there is no danger from it," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Ram Vilas Paswan was an outstanding parliamentarian and minister, making lasting contributions in several policy areas: PM Narendra Modi.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points TRP on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj pol...

India's Modi says committed to COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available. In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing m...

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the worlds fastest-growing humanitarian c...

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020