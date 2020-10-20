Left Menu
Farm Acts: Centre will deliberate on resolution passed by Punjab Assembly

The Central government will deliberate on the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly against the Farm Acts and will take a decision in the interest of farmers, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government will deliberate on the resolution passed by the Punjab Assembly against the Farm Acts and will take a decision in the interest of farmers, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Tomar said, "BJP led Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the benefit of farmers and that's why they have brought the Farm Acts."

"I came to know that Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution in relation with Agriculture Acts. The Central government under the leadership of PM Modi will deliberate on the resolution when it will come to the government even though I believe what reforms we have bought in the interest of farmers cannot be compared," he added. Meanwhile speaking on the "Item remark" by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he said, "No matter what Rahul Gandhi has said as he himself has become famous for using unparliamentarily language but Kamal Nath Ji has insulted women and Dalits during Navratri. He should apologise for this and if he does not, then top leadership should apologise."

Earlier in the day, Nath refused to apologise after Rahul Gandhi condemned former Madhya Pradesh chief minister's remark about BJP leader Imarti Devi saying he has already clarified the context in which he made that statement. "It is Rahul Gandhi's opinion. I have already clarified the context in which I made that statement... Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," said Nath.

The former CM was addressing a campaign rally in Dabra for Congress candidate Suresh Raje. Imarti Devi is also contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra. (ANI)

