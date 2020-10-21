Brazil's Bolsonaro says his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine

Brazil's Bolsonaro says his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccineReuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:18 IST
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Facebook on Wednesday his government will not buy China's Sinovac vaccine, after the health minister said on Tuesday that it would be included in the nation's immunization program.
"It (the Sinovac vaccine) won't be bought," Bolsonaro said responding to a supporter who urged him not to buy the vaccine. The president said the issue would be clarified on Wednesday.
