TN CM greets Home Minister Shah on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shahonhis birthday and wished him good health and peace to servethe nation

Palaniswami, who sent a bouquet to Shah, said: "I havegreat pleasure in conveying my best wishes to you on yourbirthday. I pray the Almighty to grant you many more years ofgood health and peace to serve the nation." Shah, who turned 56 on Thursday, was chosen byPrimeMinister Naredra Modi as the home minister aftercoming topower for a second term in 2019

The Prime Minister and several others have greetedShah on his birthday.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI